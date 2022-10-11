Nitin Gadkari launches “Toyota Corolla Altis”, first flex fuel car in India

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari launched India’s first flex fuel car, “Toyota Corolla Altis”. The launch event was held in Delhi. The Indian government has started the production of flex fuel vehicles called E85, E90 and E95 according to the ratio of petrol to ethanol.

The pilot project aims to check feasibility of hybrid vehicles in India that can use ethanol-powered flex fuel vehicles to decrease pollution and increase the use of ethanol in electric-hybrid vehicles to reduce the dependency on diesel and petrol.

Today our dream has come true...!

Launched India’s first Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) which would run on 100% petrol as well as 20 to 100% blended ethanol and electric powertain with... pic.twitter.com/QmsrnXD1Qx — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 11, 2022

What is the significance of flex fuel cars?

Flex fuel cars can run on flexible fuels including ethanol, petrol, or blend of petrol and ethanol. These vehicles provide flexibility to switch engine fuel from petrol to ethanol. The vehicles can also power the engine from the battery and help in reducing the carbon emissions from the engine. Also, ethanol is way cheaper than petrol, thus flex fuel cars provide scope to save money on fuel bills. Flex fuel cars will simultaneously help India in reducing its dependency on fuel imports. The flex fuel vehicles will power India's aim to be among the top global producers in every segment of vehicles over the next 25 years. FFVs are calibrated with Engine Control Module to accommodate higher oxygen content of ethanol. ECM also monitors and controls the fuel mixture, ignition timing, and emissions system. It also keeps a track of the operation of the vehicle and ensures the safety of the engine from overuse. The module is also responsible for detecting and troubleshooting problems.

Toyota Corolla Altis Car

Toyota Corolla Altis is a first-of-its-kind pilot project vehicle that is based on Flex-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) technology. The vehicle is powered by a 1.8-litre ethanol ready petrol-hybrid engine. The car consists of an internal combustion engine and can operate on petrol or its blend with ethanol up to 83%. It has a set of certain ethanol-compatible components fitted in them.

Read More

PM Modi to inaugurate Mahakal Lok corridor project in Ujjain