No Plans to Extend 21 Day Lockdown: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba

The Cabinet Secretary of India, Rajiv Gauba clarified on March 30, 2020, that there is no such plan of extending the 21-day lockdown.

In a tweet, Rajiv Gauba denied the possibility and mentioned that he is surprised to see such reports regarding the extension. He rejected all the rumors and media reports and stated that they are baseless. The-21 day lockdown all over the country was announced by PM Narendra Modi on March 25 due to COVID 19 pandemic.

To assure that things will be back to normal after the lockdown, PMO has constituted 11 panels that will overlook various sectors. From the economy to health care, these panels will strategize the measures that will make the normal working of day to day life smooth post lockdown.

High-Level Panels Set up by PMO to Restore Normalcy after 21 Days Lockdown

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on March 29 constituted panels with the purpose to restore normalcy after 21 days lockdown. The committees will work on health, economy and other sectors under the guidance of PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The committees will be required to come up with measures that will reduce the miseries of people. The 21-day lockdown was imposed to control the cases of COVID 19 Pandemic. The ongoing health crisis has impacted various sectors and has created multiple challenges to overcome in a short period of time.

The formation of panels with the expert members is one of the steps taken by the government to cope up with the impacts of the pandemic on the economy and health care sectors. It is assumed that the experts will have direct contact with the PMO so that the working various issues can be started at the earliest.

Economy and Welfare Panel:

Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty will be heading this panel. The work of the committee will be to deal with and address the concerns of both informal and formal sectors of the economy. The panel will have to come up with the relief measures and welfare schemes especially for the poor, who are most affected by the pandemic. The committee under the Economic Affairs Secretary will work to put the economy back on track post lockdown.

Health Care Panel:

For health supply, to be prepared for medical emergencies, hospital availability and other medical requirements, two other working groups have been formed. Under the leadership of VK Paul, NITI Ayog Member and CK Mishra, Environment Secretary, these working groups are assigned with the task of hospital mapping across the country. They will also work to increase the number of trained medical professionals and will focus on Research and Development in the Medical Field.

Panel Formation:

Each of the groups will have 6 members along with one member from Cabinet Secretariat and PMO. The involvement of the officer will make sure the complete coordination and that the suggestions are accepted without any delay. To minimize the crisis, 20 secretaries from various departments and 40 officials have already started working on various strategies and measures to control the situation.