No proposal to implement Panchayat system in Sixth Schedule areas of Assam, says MHA; What is Sixth Schedule?

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India protects tribal populations and provides autonomy to them by allowing the formation of autonomous administrative councils that can frame laws on land, public health, agriculture and others.

Created On: Mar 30, 2021 12:54 ISTModified On: Mar 30, 2021 12:54 IST
Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy

The Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha on March 23, 2021 that there is no proposal presently to introduce Panchayat system in the Sixth Schedule areas of Assam. He stated that there is no  Panchayat system in the Sixth Schedule areas of Assam and there is no proposal to introduce the same either. 

What is Sixth Schedule?

•Four states of North East India -Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram-have got tribal status under the sixth schedule. Overall, 10 Autonomous Councils exist in these four states as of now. 

•The sixth schedule is  provided under Article 244(2) and Article 275(1) of the Constitution.

Sixth Schedule Areas in North-East

The Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha that the specified tribal areas of the four states under the sixth schedule include:

Assam: Bodoland Territorial Area, North Cachar Hills and Karbi Anglong

Meghalaya: Khasi Hills, Jaintiya Hills and Garo Hills

Tripura: Tripura Tribal Areas

Mizoram: Chakma, Mara and Lai districts

Powers of Autonomous Councils under Sixth Schedule

Executive and legislative powers

Under the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, the autonomous district councils have the power to make laws, rules and regulations in the following areas:

•Formation of village councils
•Village and town level policing
•Public health
•Sanitation
•Agriculture and cultivation
•Water resources
•Land management
•Forest management
•Appointment of traditional chiefs and headmen
•Social customs
•Marriage and divorce
•Property Inheritance
•Mining and minerals
•Money lending and trading

Judicial powers

The Autonomous district councils can form courts to hear cases where both parties are members of Scheduled Tribes and the maximum sentence is less than 5 years in prison.

Taxation related powers

The Autonomous district councils can levy taxes, fees and tolls on land, buildings, vehicles, boats, bridges, roads, ferries and on the entry of goods into the area for the maintenance of roads and schools.  They can also levy employment, income and general taxes. 

 

