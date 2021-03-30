No proposal to implement Panchayat system in Sixth Schedule areas of Assam, says MHA; What is Sixth Schedule?

The Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha on March 23, 2021 that there is no proposal presently to introduce Panchayat system in the Sixth Schedule areas of Assam. He stated that there is no Panchayat system in the Sixth Schedule areas of Assam and there is no proposal to introduce the same either.

What is Sixth Schedule?

•The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India protects tribal populations and provides autonomy to them by allowing the formation of autonomous administrative councils that can frame laws on land, public health, agriculture and others.

•Four states of North East India -Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram-have got tribal status under the sixth schedule. Overall, 10 Autonomous Councils exist in these four states as of now.

•The sixth schedule is provided under Article 244(2) and Article 275(1) of the Constitution.

Sixth Schedule Areas in North-East

The Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha that the specified tribal areas of the four states under the sixth schedule include:

Assam: Bodoland Territorial Area, North Cachar Hills and Karbi Anglong

Meghalaya: Khasi Hills, Jaintiya Hills and Garo Hills

Tripura: Tripura Tribal Areas

Mizoram: Chakma, Mara and Lai districts