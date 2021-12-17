Why North Korea has banned citizens from drinking, laughing, grocery shopping for 11 days?

What is happening in North Korea: In a bizarre move, North Korea has banned its citizens from laughing, drinking, and going grocery shopping for the next 11 days starting from December 17, 2021. Reportedly, the North Korean government authorities have ordered the citizens of the country to not show any signs of happiness. A North Korean from the northeastern border city of Sinuiju stated that in these 11 days in North Korea, the citizens must not drink alcohol, laugh or even engage in leisure activities.

Why North Korea has banned its citizens from laughing, drinking or grocery shopping? The North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has ordered aban on the citizens of the country to mark the 10th death anniversary of the former leader Kim Jong iI’s. He died of a heart attack on December 17, 2011, at the age of 69. As per the orders, people are not supposed to show any signs of happiness while North Korea commemorates his death. This year, the mourning period will go on for 11 days as this is the 10th death anniversary. Generally, North Korea observes a 10-day mourning period every year. The crackdown in the country started at the beginning of December 2021 as the North Korean Police have been preparing for the mourning period.

What is banned in North Korea during mourning period?

As North Korea enters 11 days mourning period from December 17, 2021, to mark the 10th death anniversary of the former North Korean leader, all leisure activities have been banned in the country.

North Korean residents are not allowed to go grocery shopping and the offenders will be arrested.

Even if a family member passes away during this time period, people will not be allowed to cry out loud and the body must be taken out after it is over.

The citizens are also not permitted to celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within these 11 days of mourning.

What will happen if the imposed ban is not followed in North Korea?

Any violation of ban during the mourning period in North Korea in these 11 days will result in significant consequences.

The offenders will be arrested, as happens every year. Reportedly, in the past as well, many people in North Korea who were caught drinking during the mourning period were jailed and were treated as ideological criminals. The people were never seen again.

Every year since Kim Jin-Un’s father’s death, he pays his tribute at his father’s memorial. However, this year, the state media did not immediately disclose any form of public activity by the North Korean leader on the morning of December 17, 2021.

Who was Kim Jong-iI?

Kim Jong-iI was the father of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He passed away on December 17, 2011, due to a heart attack.

Kim Jong iI had ruled North Korea for 17 years in a repressive and brutal dictatorship. He was later succeeded by his third and the youngest son Kim Jong-Un, who is also the current leader of North Korea.

Kim Jong-il had led North Korea from 1994 after the death of the father Kim II-sung, the very first supreme leader of North Korea.

North Korea banned list: 5 things you cannot do in North Korea

Other than the recently announced ban on laughing, shopping in North Korea, some of the other shocking rules in the country are.

1. Citizens in North Korea are not allowed to watch foreign movies or listen to foreign music.

2. People cannot make international calls as they are considered crimes in the country.

3. In North Korea, all women and men are allowed to do only one of the 28 government-approved haircuts. 18 are for women and 10 for men.

4. Bible is prohibited in North Korea.

5. If any crime is committed, not only the individual but their parents, grandparents, and children are also punished.