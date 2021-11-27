Northeast India International Travel Mart: Tourism Ministry organises 3-day International Tourism Mart in Nagaland

The Union Ministry of Tourism is organising a 3-day India International Tourism Mart in Nagaland from November 27 to November 29, 2021.

The annual tourism mart aims to highlight the tourism potential of the northeast region of India in both domestic and international markets.

Ministry of Tourism is organising the 9th 'International Tourism Mart for the North East Region', to be held from 27th to 29th November 2021, at Kohima, Nagaland; in order to highlight the tourism potential of the region in the domestic and international markets pic.twitter.com/6WfaTIeN6w — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) November 26, 2021

The tourism mart is in continuation to the Tourism and Culture Ministers' Conference of North Eastern Region, which was held in Assam in September 2021. The event aimed to deliberate and discuss the way forward for tourism in the North-Eastern region.

The mart will be jointly inaugurated by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Minister of State for Tourism and Defence, Ajay Bhatt.

International tourism mart for northeast- Key Highlights

•The 9th International tourism mart aims to throw light on domestic tourism.

•The mart will focus on holding deliberations on the promotion of tourism in India's northeast.

•It will also provide a platform to promote cultural ties and provide enhanced connectivity to the northeast states with the rest of the country.

Here are few sights of International Tourism Mart 2021 in Nagaland to be organised by Ministry of Tourism between 27th to 29th November 2021. Pictured here are cherry blossoms in full bloom and Kisama Heritage Village being one of the venues for the event. pic.twitter.com/ecdtz6n1Vd — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) November 26, 2021

•There will also be a presentation by state governments and discussions on several aspects of tourism and unique tourism products in the North East Region and their potential.

•The 3-day tourism event will see participation from over 300 delegates, including government officials, industry stakeholders and local participants.

•The delegates will also include students from across the country who will interact with local students as a part of a study tour to learn about the region's rich heritage and culture.

Nine students and one quiz master is going to join 9th International Tourism Mart in Nagaland via Guwahati from the different places of the country. pic.twitter.com/bxDOzp1gDm — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) November 27, 2021

•It will be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.