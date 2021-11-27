Northeast India International Travel Mart: Tourism Ministry organises 3-day International Tourism Mart in Nagaland

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Nov 27, 2021 14:33 IST
The Union Ministry of Tourism is organising a 3-day India International Tourism Mart in Nagaland from November 27 to November 29, 2021.

The annual tourism mart aims to highlight the tourism potential of the northeast region of India in both domestic and international markets.

The tourism mart is in continuation to the Tourism and Culture Ministers' Conference of North Eastern Region, which was held in Assam in September 2021. The event aimed to deliberate and discuss the way forward for tourism in the North-Eastern region.

The mart will be jointly inaugurated by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Minister of State for Tourism and Defence, Ajay Bhatt. 

International tourism mart for northeast- Key Highlights 

•The 9th International tourism mart aims to throw light on domestic tourism. 

•The mart will focus on holding deliberations on the promotion of tourism in India's northeast.

•It will also provide a platform to promote cultural ties and provide enhanced connectivity to the northeast states with the rest of the country.

•There will also be a presentation by state governments and discussions on several aspects of tourism and unique tourism products in the North East Region and their potential.

•The 3-day tourism event will see participation from over 300 delegates, including government officials, industry stakeholders and local participants. 

•The delegates will also include students from across the country who will interact with local students as a part of a study tour to learn about the region's rich heritage and culture. 

•It will be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Significance

The International Tourism Marts are organised in India's northeastern states on a rotation basis. This year's tourism mart is being hosted by Nagaland. This is the state's first time hosting the event. The earlier editions of the mart were hosted by Guwahati (Assam), Gangtok (Sikkim), Shillong (Meghalaya),  Agartala (Tripura), Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) and Imphal (Manipur).

 

