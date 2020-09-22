Novak Djokovic wins Men’s Singles event by beating Diego Schwartzman in Italian Open

In tennis, the world number one Novak Djokovic won a record 36th Masters Title in Italian Open on September 21, 2020, by beating Diego Schwartzman in Rome.

The Serbian tennis player was playing his first tournament since being disqualified from US Open in September 2020. Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3 in the Italian Open final to ensure that he goes into next week’s French Open on a high.

Novak Djokovic drew level with Rafael Nadal in August 2020 on all times list of Masters winner with his Western and Southern Open Title, but is now clear.

The French Open is all set to start on September 27, 2020, where Nadal will be seeking a record-extending 13th men’s singles title in Paris.

With the Italian Open win, Novak Djokovic has also passed childhood idol, Pete Sampras, for the 2nd -most weeks at No. 1 with 287, trailing only Federer’s 310 weeks in the top spot.

Most MASTERS 1000 Titles

Novak Djokovic 36 Rafael Nadal 35 Roger Federer 28 Andre Agassi 17 Andy Murray 14

Women’s Singles- Italian Open:

The top-seeded Simona Halep from Romania won her first Italian Open title when the defending champion Karolina Pliskova of Czech retired midway through the final with an injury.

Simona Halep was leading 6-0, 2-1 when the Czech played stopped playing after just 31 minutes of the game.