NTPC commissions India’s largest floating solar PV project – All you need to know

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited on August 21, 2021, commissioned India’s largest floating solar PV project of 25MW on the reservoir of its Simhadri thermal station in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Sanjay Madan, RED (WR2 & SR), NTPC inaugurated the 25MW solar PV project in Simhadri thermal station in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. NTPC has also announced its plan to set up a pilot project of a hydrogen-based micro-grid system at Simhadri.

NTPC in a tweet announced that with the commissioning of India’s largest 25 MW floating solar PV project at NTPC Simhadri thermal station, the total installed capacity of NTPC has now reached 66,900 MW.

NTPC commissions India’s largest 25 MW floating solar PV project

•NTPC has commissioned India’s largest 25 MW floating solar PV project on the Simhadri thermal station in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The 2000 MW coal-based Simhadri thermal station is the first power project that implemented an open sea intake from the Bay of Bengal. The station has been functional for more than 20 years.

•The project is also the first solar project that will be set up under the Flexibilisation Scheme, notified by the Government of India in 2018.

•The project is spread across 75 acres in an RW reservoir. The anchoring design of the floating solar installation has been done uniquely.

Benefits:

India’s largest 25 MW floating solar PV project on the Simhadri thermal station in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh will:

•Generate electricity from more than 1 lakh solar PV modules that will aid in lighting up approximately 7,000 households.

•Cut approximately 46,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

•Save 1,364 million litres of water per annum which in turn would aid in meeting the yearly water requirements of 6,700 households.

India’s largest 100MW floating solar power plant to be set up in Telangana

•In another feat, NTPC is also building India’s largest 100 MW floating solar power plant on the reservoir of its Ramagundam thermal power station in Tamil Nadu.

•The 100 MW floating solar project with 4.5 lakh photovoltaic panels will be spread across 450 acres.

•The project will cost approximately Rs 423 crores. The project will aid in achieving India’s ambitious target of 175 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2022 including 100 GW solar installed capacity.

What are floating solar plants?

•Floating solar plants is the installation of photovoltaic panels on the water bodies such as lakes, basins, rivers, sea, ocean, etc as an alternative to land-based solar projects.

•Floating solar projects are found to be beneficial at countering challenges of land acquisition, grid connectivity, regulations. Floating solar projects aid in reducing water evaporation, interconnectivity costs, suppressing algae blooming.

•The cooling effect of the water bodies further enhances the performance of solar panels by 5 to 10 per cent.

About NTPC Limited

•Established in 1975, NTPC Limited, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited is India’s largest energy conglomerate that aims at accelerating the power generation sector in India.

•NTPC has become a Maharatna company in May 2010. It is headquartered in New Delhi.

•NTPC’s initiative of installing floating solar plants across India aims at increasing its green energy production up to 30 per cent and reducing carbon footprints.