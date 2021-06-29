Odisha collaborates with UN WFP to empower, support women through SHGs

Odisha Government and the United Nations World Food Programme (UN WFP) have joined hands to improve household food and nutritional security by strengthening the livelihood initiatives and reaching the thousands of state-supported Women’s Self-Help Groups (WSHGs).

According to Bishow Parajuli, WFP Country Director in India, the partnership for achieving nutritional security in Odisha focused on the livelihood, empowerment, and incomes of women.

He added that such focused initiatives are significant to address and reduce the vulnerabilities around food security as highlighted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

An agreement regarding the initiative was signed between Bishow Parajuli and Sujata R Karthikeyan, Commissioner-Cum-Secretary, Mission Shakti Department, at a virtual ceremony.

Delighted to join Secretary Ms Sujata R Karthikeyan & sign an agreement between @mission_shakti and @unwfp_india to work on improving household nutritional security in Odisha State by empowering thousands of women SHGs. pic.twitter.com/AzCAGMZZz9 — Bishow Parajuli (@BishowParajuli) June 23, 2021

How the partnership will benefit WSHGs?

• The collaboration between the Odisha Government and the UN World Food Programme will support the Women’s Self Help Groups by providing technical assistance and capacity development, by directly contributing to long-term food security and developing a replicable model.

• The partnership, which will be effective till December 2023, will focus on improving the linkages of women groups with the government procurement systems, building the capacity of women’s groups, increasing the awareness on entitlements, undertaking evaluations to improve the function of the groups and developing monitoring tools.

Objectives of Mission Shakti:

As per Sujata R Karthikeyan, sustainable livelihoods lead to improved household food and nutritional security and it ultimately results in the holistic development of women.

She added that working with the Self-Help Groups to create livelihood opportunities, increasing women’s participation in decision making, and improving the household nutritional security are some of the core objectives of the Mission Shakti Department.