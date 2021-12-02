Omicron Covid Variant: SII seeks approval for Covishield vaccine as booster dose amid new variant concerns

The Serum Institute of India, amid the rising Omicron variant concern, has sought approval from India’s drug regulator for the Covishield vaccine as a booster dose. With the approval, SII has cited an adequate stock of Covishield vaccine in the country. The demand by the vaccine manufacturer has been made due to the emergence of a new Covid variant- Omicron. With this, SII has also become the first Indian company to seek approval for the COVID-19 booster dose.

Booster dose in India: What is the status?

The Government of India, on the question of Covid-19 booster dose in the country, informed the Parliament that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Coronavirus are considering the scientific evidence on the booster dose. They are trying to identify the effectiveness and significance of booster dose for COVID-19.

States such as Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Karnataka have also urged the Govt of India for the booster dose amid the fear of another variant of concern, Omicron.

Oxford scientists may come out with a new vaccine against Omicron: Adar Poonawalla

The Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla has said that there is a possibility that scientists at Oxford may come out with a new COVID-19 vaccine which will act as a booster dose in 6 months time against the new Covid variant Omicron.

New Omicron Variant

The new variant of Covid- Omicron was first reported to the World Health Organisation by South Africa on November 24, 2021. As per the UN health body, Omicron’s high number of mutations in the spike protein makes it much more transmissible than all the previous strains, including Delta. The medical officials of South Africa have also reported that the variant was found in the fully vaccinated people and cases are mild.