One child dies every 10 minutes in Yemen, Syria: UNICEF Report

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) recently released a report that informs that more than four lakh children are at the risk of starvation in Yemen. It was also reported that about 2.2 million children are required urgent care due to poor health conditions.

UNICEF report highlighted that several health-related issues have been found in children in Yemen and Syria areas. It was also said in the report that at least one child dies every ten minutes due to diarrhea, infection, and malnutrition.

Key Highlights

• UNICEF’s report reveals various facts about the condition of children in Yemen and Syria. According to the report, hunger has reached an ‘all-time high’ among children.

• It has informed in the report that at least 4,62,000 children are suffering from acute malnutrition problems. It has also seen that acute malnutrition has reached ‘all-time high’, about 200 percent, since 2014.

• Yemen has considered the poorest country in the Middle East region of the world and the state of health of children is also poor.

• Most of the deaths among children (under the age of five) are caused due to severe acute malnutrition. There are several signs of acute malnutrition such as very low weight, skeletal body, and other health issues.

Conflict and Children

As per the verified data of UNICEF more than 9000 children have been killed or seriously injured due to the conflicts and attacks. It was also found that about 5000 children (below 18 years) were also recruited into the gunfights. Almost 1000 medical facilities and educational institutions came under attack. UNICEF believes that the true impact of war is likely to be more intense on the children than data.

Impact of conflict on childhood

UNICEF has prepared a report on the wider impact of conflict on the lives of children. Every two in five schools have been destroyed and damaged. Children are unable to go to nearby schools due to their poor state. UNICEF also found that almost half of all the health facilities are non-functional in the entire Yemen region.