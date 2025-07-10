One Liner Current Affairs 10 July 2025: Centre releases over ₹1,000 crore to flood and landslide-affected states

Current Affairs One Liners 10 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s one-liner Current Affairs. This section includes questions related to India Energy Storage Week 2025 and other recent important updates.

Which Union Minister inaugurated India Energy Storage Week 2025? – Harsh Malhotra

Which country honoured Prime Minister Modi with its highest civilian award ‘Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis’? – Namibia

How much amount has the Centre released for flood and landslide affected states? – More than ₹1,000 crore

Which state recently launched the Digi-Lakshmi scheme to empower urban women? – Andhra Pradesh

Which state has recently launched a Smart AI system to tackle mosquitoes? – Andhra Pradesh