Operation Devi Shakti: India evacuates over 800 people from Afghanistan under Devi Shakti operation

India on August 24, 2021 termed the Afghanistan evacuation mission as "Operation Devi Shakti". India has so far evacuated more than 800 people from Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul and fall of the Afghanistan government.

Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar tweeted saying, "Op Devi Shakti continues. 78 evacuees from Kabul arrive via Dushanbe. Salute @IAF_MCC, @AirIndiain and #TeamMEA for their untiring efforts. #DeviShakti"

Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry informed that an Air India flight 1956 carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian citizens arrived in New Delhi on August 24 from Tajikistan's Dushanbe under Operation Devi Shakti. The evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an IAF aircraft.

Bringing Indians back from Afghanistan

An IAF special repatriation flight carrying 168 passengers including 107 Indian nationals, landed in Delhi from Kabul on August 22, 2021.

Evacuation continues!

IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul. pic.twitter.com/ysACxClVdX — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 22, 2021

A second batch of 146 Indian nationals, who were evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha, were also repatriated to India on August 22, 2021.

Bringing Indians back from Afghanistan.



2nd batch of 146 Indian national, who were evacuated from Afganistan to Doha, being repatriated today to India.



Thank everyone involved for their support. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/9Jr5XnieB5 — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) August 22, 2021

Prior to that, Air India flight 1956 carrying 87 Indians departed from Tajikistan for New Delhi. The passengers also included two Nepalese nationals. The passengers were evacuated from Kabul by an IAF aircraft.

The passengers were earlier evacuated from Kabul by an IAF aircraft. pic.twitter.com/03ZBOZEpvQ — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2021

Earlier, the first batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha over the past days were repatriated to India. The embassy officials had provided consular and logistics assistance to ensure their safe return.

1st batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated 4m Kabul to Doha over past days being repatriated tonight to India. Emb officials provided consular&logistics asst to ensure their safe return. We thank Qatar authorities n all concerned for making this possible@MEAIndia@DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/xueNYg6K1F — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) August 21, 2021

Three copies of Guru Granth Sahib brought back

India also brought back three copies (swaroop) of the Sikh sacred scripture Guru Granth Sahib, which were received by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The Union Minister carried the holy Shri Guru Granth Sahib on his head after the arrival from Afghanistan in the evacuation flight.

ਵਾਹੁ ਵਾਹੁ ਬਾਣੀ ਨਿਰੰਕਾਰ ਹੈ

ਤਿਸੁ ਜੇਵਡੁ ਅਵਰੁ ਨ ਕੋਇ ।।



Deeply privileged & fortunate to welcome the three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul at ⁦⁦@DelhiAirport⁩ along with Sh ⁦⁦@VMBJP⁩ Ji, Sh ⁦@dushyanttgautam⁩ Ji & members of Sikh Sangat. pic.twitter.com/mWhTwpnoOs — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 24, 2021

Background

The Indian authorities on August 23, 2021 evacuated 75 Sikhs amid the deteriorating situation in war-torn Afghanistan. India has not only evacuated Indian nationals but also Afghan nationals including Sikhs and Hindus of Afghanistan.

The people in Afghanistan are rushing to leave the nation after the Taliban gained control over the country following President Ashraf Ghani's escape to Tajikistan. All countries have launched evacuation missions to get their citizens out from Afghanistan.

However, the evacuation of citizens from Afghanistan has been an extremely difficult mission. India has been airlifting its citizens through Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Qatar due to the chaos at Kabul airport.

The situation in Afghanistan turned completely on August 15, 2021 when the Taliban closed in on Kabul, forcing the President to flee the nation.

The Indian Air Force has already evacuated roughly 180 passengers including its Ambassador to Afghanistan and other diplomats.