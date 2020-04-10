Operation SHIELD: Delhi Govt launches 'Operation SHIELD' in 21 Hotspot areas, Know all about it!

Operation SHIELD: Delhi Government has launched ‘Operation Shield’ in the 21 hotspot areas to combat and control the spread of COVID-19 virus. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement on April 9, 2020.

The ‘Operation Shield’ has been launched in the 21 containment zones of the national capital to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Delhi CM appealed to all the people living in the containment zone to cooperate with the operation. He further warned of strict action against those who misbehave with the healthcare personnel in the city.

The Delhi Chief Minister reiterated that strict action is necessary to protect everyone from the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is Operation Shield?

Operation Shield is an operation that has been launched to trace and identify positive coronavirus cases and to eliminate the risk of community transmission. The operation mainly involves sealing of hotspot areas, identifying and quarantining suspected cases or contact cases, ensuring doorstep delivery of essential services and door-to-door checking of people to check for asymptomatic cases or those with mild symptoms.

The operation has been launched in the hotspot areas where the maximum number of positive COVID-19 cases have been reported. The areas have not only been sealed off but they are also being sanitised to ensure that there is no local transmission of the infection.

Operation SHIELD: Know all about it

S- Sealing: Under the first step of the operation, the Delhi government has undertaken immediate sealing of potential hotspot areas and its surroundings after geographical marking following reporting of COVID-19 positive cases.

H- Home Quarantine: The next stage is home quarantine for all people living in the area. No one is being allowed to leave their homes for any purpose in the containment zones, except those involved in essential services.

I- Isolation: In the third stage, those who show even slight symptoms of the COVID-19 virus will be isolated and contact tracing will be initiated, including both first and second contacts.

E- Essential Supplies: Under this stage, the government will ensure that all essential supplies are delivered at the doorstep.

L-Local Sanitisation: In the fifth stage, the government will conduct proper sanitization and disinfection of all the hotspot areas where 1-2 positive cases have been found.

D-Door-to-door health checkup: In the final stage, the government will undertake door-to-door health check-up of all people living in the hotspot areas, to ensure whether anyone else has developed even the slightest symptoms of COVID-19 including cough or fever. This is to understand where any community transmission has taken place in such areas.

Background

The Delhi Government had earlier on April 7, 2020 launched 5Ts to tackle COVID-19 spread in the National Capital, which includes- Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Teamwork and Tracking and Monitoring. The Delhi CM had assured that the capital will boost its testing capacity and undertake aggressive testing to identify, trace, quarantine and treat positive COVID-19 cases. Kejriwal further stated that he will personally oversee the implementation of the entire 5T plan.