Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations

Oscars 2020: The Oscars nominations 2020 have been announced. Joker leads the nominations list with 11 nominations, followed by 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman with 10 nominations each. The 92nd Academy Awards will be aired on February 9, 2020 (February 10 IST).

Among other films, the Marriage story, Parasite, Jojo Rabbit and Little Women each grabbed six nominations in the Oscars 2020, while Ford v Ferrari won four. Just two weeks until the final winners will be announced.

The Best Picture category has a total of nine nominees in Oscars 2020 including Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ford v Ferrari, Little Women, Parasite and the Golden Globe winner 1917.

Get the full list of Oscar nominations 2020 here:

Best picture

The Irishman

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

1917

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

Marriage Story

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

Little Women

Best director

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best actor in a leading role

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress in a leading role

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best actor in a supporting role

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Best International feature film

Parasite (South Korea)

Les Misérables (France)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Best documentary feature

The Edge of Democracy

American Factory

For Sama

Honeyland

The Cave

Best adapted screenplay

The Two Popes

Little Women

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Best original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Parasite

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

1917

Best animated feature film

Toy Story 4

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Klaus

Best animated short film

Hair Love

Dcera (Daughter)

Memorable

Kitbull

Sister

Best documentary short subject

In the Absence

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Best live-action short film

Brotherhood

A Sister

Nefta Football Club

Saria

The Neighbors’ Window

Best film editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Best production design

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

1917

Parasite

The Irishman

Best cinematography

Joker, Lawrence Sher

1917, Roger Deakins

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Best visual effects

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Best makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Judy

Joker

1917

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Best costume design

Little Women

Joker

The Irishman

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Jojo Rabbit

Best original score

1917, Thomas Newman

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best original song

I’m standing with you (Breakthrough)

I’m gonna love me again (Rocketman)

(Toy Story 4), I can’t let you throw yourself away

Into the unknown (Frozen II)

Stand up (Harriet)

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

1917

Joker

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joker

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker