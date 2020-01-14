Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Oscars 2020: The Best Picture category has a total of nine nominees including Marriage Story, The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the Golden Globe winner 1917.
Oscars 2020: The Oscars nominations 2020 have been announced. Joker leads the nominations list with 11 nominations, followed by 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman with 10 nominations each. The 92nd Academy Awards will be aired on February 9, 2020 (February 10 IST).
Among other films, the Marriage story, Parasite, Jojo Rabbit and Little Women each grabbed six nominations in the Oscars 2020, while Ford v Ferrari won four. Just two weeks until the final winners will be announced.
Get the full list of Oscar nominations 2020 here:
Best picture
The Irishman
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1917
Parasite
Jojo Rabbit
Marriage Story
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Little Women
Best director
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best actor in a leading role
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actress in a leading role
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Best actor in a supporting role
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best actress in a supporting role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Best International feature film
Parasite (South Korea)
Les Misérables (France)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Best documentary feature
The Edge of Democracy
American Factory
For Sama
Honeyland
The Cave
Best adapted screenplay
The Two Popes
Little Women
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Best original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Parasite
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1917
Best animated feature film
Toy Story 4
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Klaus
Best animated short film
Hair Love
Dcera (Daughter)
Memorable
Kitbull
Sister
Best documentary short subject
In the Absence
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Best live-action short film
Brotherhood
A Sister
Nefta Football Club
Saria
The Neighbors’ Window
Best film editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Best production design
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1917
Parasite
The Irishman
Best cinematography
Joker, Lawrence Sher
1917, Roger Deakins
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Best visual effects
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Best makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Judy
Joker
1917
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Best costume design
Little Women
Joker
The Irishman
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Best original score
1917, Thomas Newman
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Best original song
I’m standing with you (Breakthrough)
I’m gonna love me again (Rocketman)
(Toy Story 4), I can’t let you throw yourself away
Into the unknown (Frozen II)
Stand up (Harriet)
Best sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1917
Joker
Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joker
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker