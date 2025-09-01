RRC WCR Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Begins at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in for 2865 Posts, Check Last Date Here

RRC WCR Apprentice Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), West Central Railway (WCR), Jabalpur, has officially announced the RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025. A total of 2,865 Apprentice vacancies have been released for the 2025-26 session this year. The detailed notification was published on 20 August 2025, and the online application process will run from 30 August to 29 September 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official portal, wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. Keep reading to know the complete information about the RRC WCR Apprentice Apply Online 2025, including eligibility requirements and other key details. RRC WCR Apprentice Apply Online 2025 The RRC WCR Apprentice Application Form 2025 will be available on the official website from 30 August to 29 September 2025. Candidates must fill out the form carefully and upload all the required documents in the prescribed format to avoid rejection. The online application link is activated on the official portal. Candidates can check the direct link below to apply for the RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025.

Click Here to Apply Online for RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), West Central Railway (WCR), Jabalpur, has invited applications for a total of 2,865 Apprentice vacancies under the RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025. Check the table below: Particulars Details Name of Organization Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), West Central Railway (WCR), Jabalpur Post Name Apprentice Name of Exam RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Total Vacancies 2,865 Exam Date To be Announced Exam Mode Online Selection Process Based on marks in 10th & ITI Certificate - Document Verification - Medical Examination Age Limit 15 to 24 years Official Website wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

How to Apply for RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025? Candidates who wish to apply for the RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 must complete the application process online. The following are the steps to apply: Step 1: Go to the official West Central Railway website, wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. Step 2: Look for the link “RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online” on the homepage. Step 3: New candidates need to register by providing basic details like name, email ID, and mobile number. Step 4: Log in using your credentials and fill in the required details such as personal information, educational qualification, and trade preference. Step 5: Upload scanned copies of your passport-size photograph, signature, and other required documents in the specified format. Step 6: Complete the payment through online modes such as debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 7: Review the details carefully and click on the "Submit" button. Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

RRC WCR Apprentice Application Fees 2025 Once candidates have completed the application form, they must pay the required fee according to their category. The RRC WCR Apprentice 2025 Application Fee can only be paid online. Applicants can use debit cards, credit cards, net banking, or UPI for secure transactions. It is important to keep your payment details ready and select the preferred option during the payment process to successfully submit your form. The category-wise application fees for RRC WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 are given below:

Category Application Fee General (Gen) / Other Backward Classes (OBC) / Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Rs. 141/- Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Female Candidates Rs. 41/- RRC WCR Apprentice 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must carefully check the RRC WCR Apprentice 2025 Eligibility Criteria before applying. Candidates who meet the requirements will be considered for the recruitment process. The eligibility mainly depends on age and educational qualification. Age Limit: As of 20 August 2025, candidates must be between 15 to 24 years old. However, age relaxations are applicable for reserved categories as per government rules.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed Matriculation (Class 10) with at least 50% marks. In addition, they should also hold an ITI Certificate in the relevant trade from a recognized institute.