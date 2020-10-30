Over 1.3 million elected women representatives in India implement public policies: India at UNSC

India in a statement at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has informed that over 1.3 million women representatives who are elected in India, lead in the implementation and formulation of public policies at the grassroots level.

India during an open debate at UNSC on women, peace and security stated that it attaches significant importance to the women representation in decision-making positions. Furthermore, at UNSC, India also condemned violence perpetrated against women and girls by terrorists that also require special attention.

First all-female formed police unit (FPU) by India:

During a debate at UNSC, India highlighted that in 2007, it provided UNMIL’s (United Nations Mission in Liberia) first all-female formed police unit (FPU).

This unit further provided critical policing support deterring gender and sexual-based violence. It also helped in rebuilding safety and confidence among the population. FPU also proved to be a visible and strong role model to the Liberian women, which gained worldwide attention.

The statement by India at UNSC further added that the country attaches utmost significance to the women representation in the decision- making positions.

India’s efforts to promote women participation:

While presenting an argument at UNSC on women peace, peace, and security, India added that the country has always been committed to working for meaningful participation of women in peace and security issues. It also added that its experience of mainstreaming leadership of women and political participation will continue to inspire the nation’s actions.

Highlighting the issues that women still face especially in war-zone areas, India mentioned that humanitarian and conflict crises already hold women and girls back from any form of progress.

Additionally, the burdening of economic-fallout and health care due to COVID-19 further threatens to put girls and women in fragile, war-torn, and humanitarian contexts at even higher risk.