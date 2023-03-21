Kerala’s First-ever Trans Lawyer registered in Bar Council, Know Padma Lakshmi’s inspiring story here

Kerala’s Padma Lakshmi was recently regarded as the first Transgender to be enrolled as a lawyer in the Bar Council. She is the first of its kind in the Kerala state and sets an example for the whole Transgender Community. Minister for Law, Industries and Coir in Kerala Government, P Rajeev published an online post on his social media handles wherein he shared a picture of the trans lawyer. He extended his congratulations to her for having been licensed as an advocate. In addition to this, the first trans solicitor in India was Satyashri Sarmila while Padma becomes the first one in Kerala. It is a great achievement for the LGBT Community. Padma’s Academic Career In the official post shared by the Minister, it stated that Padma Lakshmi was among the 1500 graduates batch in the Law Department. Almost a couple of days ago, she was handed over the Bar Council Enrollment Certificate. The Bar Council of India conducted an event on March 19, 2023 (Sunday) by the Bar Council of India where Lakshmi was awarded the prestigious Bar Certificate. She is a graduate of Law completed from Ernakulam Government Law College, Kerala. Padma Lakshmi did Law after finishing her Physics Degree. Over 1,500 law graduates were present at the event where they all received their Bar enrolment certificates including Lakshmi who creates history by becoming the first transgender lawyer in Kerala state.

Inspiring Life Journey of Padma Lakshmi

P. Rajeev who is Kerala’s Law Minister congratulated the first trans lawyer of the state and further praised this honourable lawyer for the valour that let her help obtain a career in the rigorous field of Law which is quite challenging in today’s society.

Lakshmi has conquered all obstacles that life offered her and finally, this led her to be the number one Trans woman lawyer in Kerala. Moreover, she deserves commendations. The Minister added that becoming the first is always the toughest task in history.

On the path of being number one, no forebearers exist. Although barriers and difficulties in life are inevitable, however, these can be overcome with righteousness and braveness in hearts and minds. There will be several individuals to push you down and discourage you, encourages the Minister.

Padma Lakshmi has carved her name in the legal chronicles as she combats the battles of her life and emerged as glorious. This will also enhance the level of transgender sections and will bring justice and confidence to them in their sexuality.

The Minister concluded that Padmalakshmi’s comments are particularly sharp and bold as she now is on the path to becoming the strong genuine voice of those denied justice and deprived of any opportunity. He hopes well for the whole community and wished that Padmalakshmi’s life should encourage and reach out to more transgender individuals to enter the rewarding profession of advocacy.

First State to bring LGBT Rights & Policies

For the first time, Kerala implemented the rights and regulations for Transgender individuals. The LGBT policy was unveiled by Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson on November 12, 2015, at the “International Conference on Gender Equality” held in Kovalam where Trans rights were talked about and brought up in India.

The ‘2015 State Policy for Transgenders in Kerala’ is regarded as the first-ever positive approach taken in India. The state government introduced this solely for the welfare and justice of the transgender section.

This policy was made in order to ensure that the transgender population enjoys equality and freedom in all aspects like any other individual across the world. Such people have access to services and resources that can protect them from harassment under this policy. Sathyasri Sharmila became India’s first transgender solicitor in the year 2018. West Bengal’s Joyita Mondal was India’s first transgender to be honoured with the position of judge in 2017.