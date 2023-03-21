World Happiness Report 2023 Published, Finland remains at No. 1 Rank for 6th recurrent time, Know Complete List here

On March 20, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network released the World Happiness Report which examines the happiness level among human beings. Today (Monday), this year also World Happiness Day is celebrated globally.

The annual report has been launched by the SDSN non-profit organization. Several parameters are determined which indicate happiness factors. These elements include national as well as international aspects based on which the happiness report is prepared.

India seems to be at a much lower level in the index however the country has shown little improvement in the report as it jumped from 136 to 125. Many of its neighbouring countries stood above India in happiness levels.

Evaluation of Pre & Post-Pandemic Era

After the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s report reveals that benevolence is about 25% higher than it was before the global outbreak. One of the writers of the World Happiness Report, John Helliwell informed that Benevolence or a kind attitude towards others especially helping strangers increased during the pandemic years in 2021 and stayed high in 2022.

Moreover, global happiness has not taken a hit in the past 3 years during the virus outburst. Life evaluations between 2020-2022 have been “remarkably resilient,” as stated in the report. The author Helliwell is of the view that positive emotions have remained stronger as compared to negative behaviour and feelings of social support were seen in double the loneliness levels during these difficult times.

Measuring Happiness Scale in 2023

The SDSN report surveyed people in over 150 nations around the world and highlights how much the populace is happy with themselves, their life and all other areas of happiness. From 2020 to 2022, the average life evaluations have been profoundly drawn.

The global happiness rate is calculated through various life factors as the people are asked to rate their current lives on a scale of 0 to 10. The officials who develop the index consider important variables such as healthy life expectancy, generosity, income, trust, freedom, etc. Using the World Poll, the original answers are detected. This method was first time used in the 2012 World Happiness Report.

The report that came out on March 20, 2023 (Monday) recognizes the happiest nations, and least happy nations along with those who come in between on the happiness scale. It also underlines the factors that lead to greater happiness and satisfaction in a person’s life. March 20 is observed every year as the International Day of Happiness and this was decided by the United Nations which marks its 10th Anniversary in 2023.

Six-year Continuous Win for Finland

Finland has managed to be in the topmost position in the World Happiness Index 2023 once again. This beautiful Northern European country has been titled the world’s happiest country for the sixth year in a row, as recorded by the data that involves rankings based largely on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll.

The Nordic country and its neighbours Denmark, Iceland, Sweden and Norway also scored quite well very in terms of the measures. The account explains its findings that the assessment has been greatly done keeping in view the following details.

Healthy Life Expectancy

GDP per capita

Social Support

Low Corruption

Generosity in a community like people looks after each other

Freedom to make one’s own life major decisions

Top 20 Happiest Countries in the World 2023

View the list given below in which the happiest and most satisfied nations of the world are mentioned.

What makes the happiest countries different?

Other societies can learn from these global rankings as the author Helliwell tells that the climate and historical factors are not the ones that contribute to a happy well-being of a person. Instead from his perspective, there are some things that can be done by individuals, certain lifestyles and gratitude that one needs to practise.

Helliwell is a Professor Emeritus in the department of Vancouver School of Economics at the University of British Columbia. Looking at things in a holistic manner, the well-being of all the components of a society and its members determines better life evaluations and happier countries.

The key idea of releasing the report is that every institution should be able to contribute what it can to the overall well-being of humans. It also includes future generations and preserving basic human rights across the globe.

Furthermore, it is not about the university grades or the salary or a person rather happiness is really about cooperating with other people in a productive way that leads to a positive environment for all. Additionally, the whole point of this happiness research is that it is good for the people doing it.

Basically, it is a useful instrument to understand and improve an individual’s happiness. Not only that, but this report promotes and persuades governments to enhance community welfare, social justice, environmental sustainability and economic equality. There are innumerable benefits of being happy already proven through a number of researches carried out around the world. In other words, a person ends up feeling and doing better about themselves.

