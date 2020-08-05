Pakistan's New Political Map: Junagadh included in Pak Map, Know how Pakistan is claiming part of Gujarat - Explained

Junagadh Pakistan Map: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed a new political map on August 4, 2020 including J&K, Ladakh and parts of Gujarat including Junagadh, Sir Creek and Manavadar. The move comes on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

India sharply rejected Pakistan's new map calling it as a 'political absurdity.' Among all of Indian territories claimed by Pakistan, the addition of Junagarh in Pakistan has evoked the sharpest reaction. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani rejected the new map, calling the action both preposterous and obnoxious.

Junagadh was a princely state in British India before its integration into the Union of India. Pakistan's claim to Junagarh completely disregards the February 1948 plebiscite.

What is February 1948 Plebiscite?

Junagarh was a princely state of British India. During the Independence and partition of British India in 1947, all the princely states were given an option to either join the Union of India or the newly formed state of Pakistan.

The Nawab of Junagadh, Muhammad Mahabat Khanji III, was a Muslim whose ancestors had ruled the region for over 200 years. He decided that Junagadh should become a part of Pakistan.

However, the state's population that comprised an overwhelming majority of Hindus opposed the move. The Junagadh Nawab acceded to the Dominion of Pakistan on September 15, 1947 against the advice of Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of British India.