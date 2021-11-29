Parliament Winter Session: ‘Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021’ passed in both Houses of Parliament

Winter Session: ‘The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021’ was passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 29, 2021, on the very first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. Soon after the Parliament’s Winter session started today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon after the sloganeering by the opposition members. After Lok Sabha resumes, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the bill to repeal the three farm laws. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill was then passed in the Lower House amid the ruckus by opposition MPs.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 passed by Lok Sabha amid ruckus by Opposition MPs



Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demands discussion on the Bill in the House pic.twitter.com/2QAyOAVGq1 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

Farm Laws Repeal Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Amid ruckus in Upper House, the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 passed in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/m4JqZPeOCi — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

After the passing of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, the Lower House of Parliament was again adjourned till 2 PM amid the ruckus by the opposition leaders. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was circulated among the Rajya Sabha Members on November 26, 2021. It was tabled in the Upper House of Parliament at 2 PM today.

What were the three Farm Laws?

President of India Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to the three Agricultural Bills that were passed by the Indian Parliament.

1. Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020

2. Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020

3. Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on passing of farm laws repeal bill

The farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who has also been a face of farmers' protest against the three bills, welcomed the passing of the Farm laws repeal bill in the Lok Sabha and said that it is a tribute to all the 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. The eminent farmers' leader further added that the protest will still continue as the other issues including MSP (Minimum Support Prices) are still pending.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge commented that while we welcome the withdrawal of the three farm laws, a discussion has been demanded on several incidents that took place during the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the electricity bill. He added that farmers are still present at the protest site.

We welcome withdrawal of the three farm laws. We demanded a discussion on several incidents that took place during agitation including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident & the electricity bill. Farmers are still present at the protest site: LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/o0hhBKFOim — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

Farmers continue to protest at Delhi borders

The farmers have been sitting at a protest at several border areas of Delhi for at least over a year demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.

The farmers have declined to end their protest, despite the Central Government agreeing to their primary demand of repealing the three farm laws. The farmers are now seeking a law that will guarantee MSP on their produce.

Opposition’s demand of discussion on farm laws repeal bill

The Leader of the Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded a discussion on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha. He said that the Central Government blames opposition for not letting the house function, but the bill to repeal farm laws was introduced and passed without any form of discussion.

The govt blames us for not letting the House function. But Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was introduced & passed without discussion. Opposition had demanded a discussion on it. Even though the govt has repealed the farm laws, its 'Mann ki Baat' is something else: AR Chowdhury, Cong pic.twitter.com/8uDSRtI4OF — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

Background

Prime Minister Modi, in an address to the nation on November 19, 2021, had announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the Guru Nanak Jayanti. The controversial bill was further cleared by the Union Cabinet.