Pathankot attack: Grenade blast reported near Indian Army's Triveni Gate in Pathankot, high alert sounded

Pathankot blast news: A grenade was hurled  at Indian Army's Triveni Gate near Pathankot's Dheerapul by unknown people  on a bike early morning on November 22, 2021.

Created On: Nov 22, 2021 13:26 ISTModified On: Nov 22, 2021 15:56 IST
Pathankot attack: A grenade blast was reported early morning on November 22, 2021 near the Indian Army's Triveni Gate in Pathankot's Dheerapul. 

As per Defence sources, a grenade was hurled near the Army gate by unknown people. No injuries have been reported. Immediately, the police rushed to the spot and parts of the grenade were recovered from the site.  The police is also going through the CCTV footage. 

All police check-posts in Pathankot have also been put on high alert. The Punjab police have filed an FIR and they have also initiated further investigation into the matter. 

Pathankot attack: All important details

•An FIR has been registered at the Pathankot police station under three sections of the IPC and explosive substances act. 

•As per the FIR, unknown people came on a motorbike and hurled the grenade while a marriage procession was passing the area. 

•The explosive was reportedly thrown at a distance of 15 metres from the gate. No injuries were reported, fortunately. 

•The attack has triggered security concerns in the border region.

•The police are now reviewing the CCTV footage available of the area. 

•All police check-posts in Pathankot are on high alert and security has been beefed up. 

Pathankot blast a terror attack?

There is no information currently to know whether it was a terror attack or whether it was done to create panic in the area. 

