Gallantry Awards 2021: War hero Abhinandan Varthaman receives Vir Chakra: Check list of Vir Chakra awardees

Abhinandan Varthaman, Indian Air Force ace pilot Group Captain, was accorded Vir Chakra by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony on November 22, 2021.

Abhinandan Varthaman has received Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on February 27, 2019, a day after the Balakot airstrike. While shooting down the enemy aircraft, Abhinandan flew over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and his MiG-21 was hit.

Abhinandan had to eject over the territory controlled by the enemy. The IAF pilot was then taken into custody by the Pakistan Army which was forced to release him later because of extensive pressure from India along with an international intervention into the matter.

Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal accorded with Shaurya Chakra

Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was accorded with Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for his role in an operation where the 5 terrorists were eliminated. 200 g of explosive material was also recovered.

His wife Lt Nitika Kaul and mother received the prestigious award from President Kovind.

Sapper Prakash Jadhav accorded Kirti Chakra

Sapper Prakash Jadhav from the Corps of Engineers has been accorded the second-highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra (posthumously) for neutralizing the terrorists in an operation in Jammu & Kashmir.

Naib Subedar Sombir accorded Shaurya Chakra

Naib Subedar Sombir was accorded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing an A++ Category terrorist during an operation in J&K.

Vir Chakra- India’s third-highest gallantry medal The prestigious Vir Chakra gallantry medal is the third-highest wartime medal. On the other hand, Param Vir Chakra is the highest in order. Vir Chakra award was instituted by the President of India on January 26, 1950.

Balakot Airstrike

On February 26, 2019, India had launched an aerial strike on the terrorist facility of Pakistan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area. It is run by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Pakistan’s terrorist camp was located deep into Pakistani territory. The airstrike by India on the camp was in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack that had taken the lives of over 40 CRPF Personnel.

Pakistan had retaliated against the Balakot airstrike on February 27, 2019, by targeting Indian Military installations.

List of Vir Chakra Awardees:

