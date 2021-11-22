Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Gallantry Awards 2021: War hero Abhinandan Varthaman receives Vir Chakra: Check list of Vir Chakra awardees

Abhinandan Varthaman was accorded Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on February 27, 2019, a day after the Balakot airstrike.

Created On: Nov 22, 2021 13:43 IST
Abhinandan Varthaman receives Vir Chakra
Abhinandan Varthaman receives Vir Chakra

Abhinandan Varthaman, Indian Air Force ace pilot Group Captain, was accorded Vir Chakra by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony on November 22, 2021.

Abhinandan Varthaman has received Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on February 27, 2019, a day after the Balakot airstrike. While shooting down the enemy aircraft, Abhinandan flew over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and his MiG-21 was hit.

Abhinandan had to eject over the territory controlled by the enemy. The IAF pilot was then taken into custody by the Pakistan Army which was forced to release him later because of extensive pressure from India along with an international intervention into the matter.

Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal accorded with Shaurya Chakra

Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was accorded with Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for his role in an operation where the 5 terrorists were eliminated. 200 g of explosive material was also recovered.

His wife Lt Nitika Kaul and mother received the prestigious award from President Kovind.

Sapper Prakash Jadhav accorded Kirti Chakra

Sapper Prakash Jadhav from the Corps of Engineers has been accorded the second-highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra (posthumously) for neutralizing the terrorists in an operation in Jammu & Kashmir.

Naib Subedar Sombir accorded Shaurya Chakra

Naib Subedar Sombir was accorded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing an A++ Category terrorist during an operation in J&K.

Vir Chakra- India’s third-highest gallantry medal

The prestigious Vir Chakra gallantry medal is the third-highest wartime medal. On the other hand, Param Vir Chakra is the highest in order. Vir Chakra award was instituted by the President of India on January 26, 1950.

Balakot Airstrike

On February 26, 2019, India had launched an aerial strike on the terrorist facility of Pakistan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area. It is run by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Pakistan’s terrorist camp was located deep into Pakistani territory. The airstrike by India on the camp was in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack that had taken the lives of over 40 CRPF Personnel.

Pakistan had retaliated against the Balakot airstrike on February 27, 2019, by targeting Indian Military installations.

List of Vir Chakra Awardees:

Some of the notable recipients of Vir Chakra are-

Year

Recipients

1948

Brigadier Harbaksh Singh

1950

Captain TGN Pai

1950

Major Tirath Singh Oberoi

1962

Wg Cdr Krishan Kant Saini

1965

Lt Gen Zorawar Chand Bakshi

1965

Wg Cdr Trevor Keelor

1965

Flt Lt. Virendera Singh Pathania

1965

Air Cmde Alfred Tyrone Cooke

1965

Naib Subedar Ganesh Datt Joshi

1965

Air Marshal Denzil Keelor

1965

Lt Gen Mohammad Ahmad Zaki

1971

Late Lt Col Vikram Deuskar

1971

Adm Laxminarayan Ramdass

1999

Captain Jintu Gogoi

1999

Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja

1999

Sepoy Roshan Kumar

2000

Havildar Chunni Lal

2019

Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman

2021

Sepoy Gurtej Singh

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all