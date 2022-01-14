JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Philippines awards USD 375 million contract for BrahMos missile, to boost India’s defence exports

The Philippines has accepted the proposal of the Indian BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited worth USD 375 million to supply shore-based anti-ship missile systems for the Indian Navy. The export order with the Philippines will be the biggest for India in this field. 

Created On: Jan 14, 2022 11:09 IST
The Philippines has accepted the proposal of the Indian BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited worth USD 375 million to supply shore-based anti-ship missile systems for the Indian Navy. The move will prove to be a major success for the Indian Government’s plans to increase defence exports.

According to the officials, the notice of the award has been communicated to the BrahMos officials by the Philippines Department of National Defence accepting the proposal worth around USD 375 million. The Department of Defence of the Philippines has also uploaded the contract award notice on its website.

Why BrahMos missile deal with Philippines is significant?

The latest BrahMos export order with the Philippines Government will be the biggest for India in this field.

The defence export order is also likely to propel India amongst the arms exporter countries as more orders for BrahMos missiles are expected from other friendly nations too.

India’s defence exports: What is the plan?

1. BharhMos Aerospace and the Defence Research and Development Organisation together have been pushing hard for exports of this missile to the friendly nations for the last few months.

2. The defence export push by the Indian Government has been coming from the DRDO stable as it also bagged the orders for a ‘Made in India’ weapon locating radars from Armenia recently.

3. India, apart from the BrahMos export order with the Philippines, is in an advanced stage of negotiations with some other nations too.

BrahMos Missile: Making missile more capable with advanced technologies

BrahMos Missile has also been getting more capable because of the added range as well as other modern technologies getting incorporated into it.

The Chief of BrahMos Atul Dinkar Rane is working towards enhancing the indigenous content in the missile system and expanding the production base. BrahMos Aerospace has also been investing in increasing its research and development in order to help the private sector domestic defence industry to grow.

