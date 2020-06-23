PM CARES Fund allocates Rs 2000 crore for 50,000 indigenous ventilators 

The PM CARES Fund Trust has allocated Rs 2000 crore for the supply of 50000 indigenously manufactured ventilators to government-run COVID hospitals in all states and union territories.

Among the 50000 ‘made in India’ ventilators, 30000 will be manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited, while the remaining 20000 will be manufactured by AgVa Healthcare (10000), AMTZ High End (4000), AMTZ Basic (5650) and Allied Medical (350).

PM CARES Fund Trust allocates Rs. 2000 cr for supply of 50 thousand 'Made-in-India' ventilators to government run #COVID19 hospitals in all States,UTs.



Key Highlights

• Till now, 2923 ventilators have been manufactured and 1340 ventilators have already been delivered to the States and union territories.

• The main recipient states and union territories include Maharashtra (275), Delhi (275), Gujarat (175), Bihar (100), Karnataka (90) and Rajasthan (75).

• Around 14000 additional ventilators will be delivered to all states and union territories by the end of June 2020.

• The ventilators will be provided to the government -run COVID hospitals in these states to enable better treatment of severe COVID-19 patients.

Rs 1000 crore released for migrant welfare

• A sum of Rs 1000 crore has also been released to all states and union territories for the welfare of migrant labourers.

• The fund has been distributed based on the formula of 50 percent weightage for the population as per 2011 census, 40 percent weightage for the number of positive COVID-19 cases and 10 percent for equal distribution among all the States/UTs.

• The fund is meant to be used for arranging accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation of the migrants.

• Out of the total amount, Rs 181 crore was released to Maharashtra, Rs 103 crore was released to Uttar Pradesh, Rs 83 crore to Tamil Nadu, Rs 66 crore to Gujarat, Rs 55 crore Delhi, Rs 53 crore to West Bengal, Rs 51 crore to Bihar, Rs 50 crore to Madhya Pradesh, Rs 50 crore to Rajasthan and Rs 34 crore to Karnataka.

PM CARES Fund

PM CARES Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) was set up on March 28, 2020 to tackle COVID-19 pandemic. The dedicated national fund was created with the main objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation posed by the coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected.

The fund was mainly set up to provide relief or assistance of any kind relating to a public health emergency or any other kind of emergency, calamity, either man-made or natural, including the creation or upgradation of healthcare facilities, other necessary infrastructure and funding relevant research or any other type of support.

The fund was also set up to provide financial assistance or grants of money for containment and relief efforts against coronavirus pandemic.