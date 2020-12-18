Government serious about MSP, opposition must stop misguiding farmers: PM Modi at Farmers' Conference in MP

PM Modi addressed the farmers’ conference in Madhya Pradesh on December 18, 2020, via video-conferencing during Kisan Kalyan Sammelan organised by the state government.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also participated in the state-level event in Raisen where around 20,000 farmers are expected to take part. In the event, farmers will be provided detailed information about the benefits of the new agricultural laws.

Madhya Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi attends 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen through video conferencing.



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes PM Modi at the Kisan conference. pic.twitter.com/GxqmLvuCZ6 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

Prime Minister Modi addresses farmers' conference: Highlights

• Prime Minister Modi during his address informed that the farmers have been given Kisan Credit Card which was not available to farmers earlier. But the government changed rules for making Kisan Card available to all the farmers all over the country.

Today, several farmers have been given Kisan Credit Card. Earlier, they were not available to all farmers. But we changed rules to make Kisan Credit Card available to all farmers across the country: PM Modi addressing MP farmers through video conferencing https://t.co/d0idM94WmY pic.twitter.com/BwRfqqOzIx — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

• The main highlight of PM's address was the ongoing farmer's protest. While commenting on it, Prime Minister stated that farm laws have not been introduced overnight and over the last 20-30 years, state and central governments had discussions on these reforms. It must be noted that the progressive farmers, agriculture experts, and economists have been demanding these reforms.

Farm Laws have not been introduced overnight. Over last 20-30 years, central govt & state govts had detailed discussions on these reforms. Agriculture experts, economists & progressive farmers have been demanding reforms: PM Modi addressing MP farmers through video conferencing https://t.co/JBrdVoxQdW pic.twitter.com/PRoWe82VjN — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

• Prime Minister requested to keep all the credit for the reforms and added that the current government just want to ease the lives of the farmers and want their progress and want to see modernity in agriculture.

I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I'm giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress & want modernity in agriculture: PM Modi addressing Kisan Kalyan event virtually https://t.co/CEtMERFZXR pic.twitter.com/pWJV42sMvh — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

• PM Modi emphasized that the political parties in opposition must stop misguiding the farmers. He added that it's been 6-7 months since the new farm laws were implemented but now suddenly games are being played for political benefit.

Political parties should stop misguiding farmers. It's been 6-7 months since Farm laws were implemented. But now suddenly, games are being played to plough one's own political land through a web of lies: PM Modi addressing Kisan Kalyan event in MP through video-conferencing https://t.co/CUsXWvFVGu pic.twitter.com/BzyumYLLo0 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

• Targeting the parties in opposition, Prime Minister commented that the movement in the name of the farmers has been started by those who when had a chance to run the government or become part of the government didn't do much for the farmers.

Those who've started this movement in the name of farmers, when they had a chance to run the govt or become part of govt, what they did back then, the country needs to remember. Today, I want to bring their deeds in front of countrymen & farmers: PM Modi at Kisan Kalyan event https://t.co/sTfBflW1BA pic.twitter.com/mFJJ1BoRpd — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

• While clarifying the confusion on MSP, PM Modi noted that if the government would have wanted to remove the MSP then why we would have implemented Swaminathan Commission Report. The Central government is serious about the MSP and that is why it declares it before sowing every season which makes it easy for the farmers to calculate it.

If we'd to remove MSP, why would we implement Swaminathan Commission report? Our govt is serious about the MSP, that's why we declare it before sowing season every year. This makes it easy for farmers to make calculations: PM Modi virtually addressing Kisan Kalyan event in Raisen https://t.co/Y6s3GG1f3H pic.twitter.com/kiniQGKtVS — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

MP Chief Minister addresses farmers conference:

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the farmers' conference in Raisen. In his address, he stated that the Prime Minister wants to double the income of the farmers and that the Mandis will not be closed at all.

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen.



"PM Modi wants to double the income of farmers. Mandis won't be closed at all... Congress is shedding crocodile tears, Kamalnath had distributed fake loan waiver certificates" he said. pic.twitter.com/n3SHlWZ1gt — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

Farmers' conference in MP:

• During the video-conference, the relief amount for the loss of crops in Kharif season 2020 has been transferred to the account of the farmers. Under it, more than 35 lakh farmers will receive Rs. 1,600 crores as benefits.

Madhya Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi addresses farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen through video conferencing.



"Today Rs 16 thousand crores are being transferred into the bank accounts of 35 lakhs farmers of Madhya Pradesh," he said. https://t.co/1upUdwdYVS pic.twitter.com/K9SU8aeIgQ — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

• The video-conference was organised at the gram panchayat, district, and development block levels at the same time.

• Madhya Pradesh government has instructed that the social distancing and the farmers attending the conference must wear masks.

• The video-conference will be broadcast live in 23,000-gram panchayats of the state.

Agriculture Minister's open letter to farmers:

On December 16, 2020, the Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar had addressed the ‘Kisan Sammelan’ in Gwalior. PM Modi had also appreciated the agriculture minister for his attempts of having a polite conversation with the farmers through an open letter in which the minister stated that misconceptions have been created among the protesting farmers' unions and lies are being told about the Minimum Support Price.

Why PM Modi’s address to farmers is significant?

Prime Minister Modi’s address to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh is significant in the current scenario where the farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the farm laws for the last three weeks. The laws were passed by the Parliament in September 2020.

The farmers have been protesting on various borders of Delhi against the newly passed farm laws- the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020.