PM Modi addresses inaugural session of India Mobile Congress 2020

Prime Minister Modi addressed an inaugural session of India Mobile Congress 2020 virtually on December 8, 2020. The event to be held from December 8 to 10 has been organised by the Department of Telecommunications and Cellular Operators Association of India.

The theme of the IMC 2020 is ‘Inclusive Innovation- Smart, Secure and Sustainable’. The event will also see the participation from various ministries, global CEOs, telecom CEOs, and domain experts in 5G, Internet of things, Artificial Intelligence, cloud and edge computing, data analytics, cyber-security, smart cities and automation, Blockchain.

Addressing the India Mobile Congress.

Objective of India Mobile Congress 2020:

The objective of IMC 2020 is to align Prime Minister Modi’s vision of promoting ‘Digital Inclusivity’, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘Sustainable development’, entrepreneurship as well as innovation.

The event aims at driving foreign and local investments, emerging technology sectors, and encouraging Research and Development in the telecom. Its focus is also to be a platform for businesses, industry, policymakers, and regulators to deliberate and discuss the critical issues that affect the proliferation and growth of the telecom and technology sector.

Significance of innovation and efforts in keeping world functional: PM Modi during India Mobile Congress 2020

Prime Minister Modi in his inaugural address during India Mobile Congress 2020 highlighted the importance of innovation and efforts and its role in keeping the world functional despite the pandemic. While crediting the India Mobile Congress, Prime Minister noted that because of their efforts, a son was connected with his mother in a different city and a student was able to learn from the teacher without being in the classroom.

It is due to your innovation & efforts that the world was functional despite the pandemic. It is due to your efforts that a son connected with his mother in a different city, a student learnt from his teacher without being in the classroom: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress

While emphasizing on 5G, PM Modi noted that we all need to work together in order to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G into the future which will empower millions of Indians.

We need to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians: PM Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress, via video conferencing

Task-force to handle electronic waste:

On the issue of increasing electronic waste as society becomes more digital-friendly, PM Modi noted that because of the technological up-gradation, we have a culture of replacing gadgets and handsets frequently. He added that can the industry form a task-force that will think of a better way of handling electronic waste and will create a circular economy,

Due to technological up-gradation, we have a culture of replacing handsets & gadgets frequently. Can the industry form a task-force to think of a better way of handling electronic waste & create a circular economy?: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress, via video conferencing

About India Mobile Congress:

It is the largest forum of digital technologies in India and South Asia which consists of a technology exhibition and a three-day international conference.

IMC has also envisioned to be India's leading platform for start-up and technology ecosystem as within the telecommunications and technology industry, it has already been known as the largest digital technology forum in South Asia.