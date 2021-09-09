PM Modi to chair 13th BRICS Summit today; Taliban in Afghanistan, terror threats on agenda

Prime Minister Modi on September 9, 2021, will chair the 13th BRICS Summit virtually. The theme for the BRICS Summit will be ‘BRICS@15: Intra BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation, and consensus’.

The 13th summit of the BRICS grouping will be attended by the Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

This will also be the second time that Prime Minister Modi will chair the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit. Earlier in 2016, Prime Minister had chaired the Goa Summit.

13th BRICS Summit 2021: What will be on agenda?

• Reportedly, the leaders of the 5 countries will deliberate on significant regional and global issues including Afghanistan as the Taliban takes over Kabul.

• During the BRICS summit, the leaders will underscore the priority of fighting terrorism, which will also include preventing attempts by terror organisations to use Afghanistan as a sanctuary to carry out attacks on other nations.

• The BRICS summit meeting will also be attended by the National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval, the pro temper chair of BRICS Business Council Onkar Kanwar, President of the New Development Bank Marcos Troyjo, and the pro tempore chair of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance Sangita Reddy.

• The officials will present the reports on the outcomes pursued in 2021 under their respective tracks to the leaders during the summit.

• In addition to all these, the leaders during the BRICS Summit will also exchange views on the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and the other current global and regional issues.

India’s chairship at BRICS: What are its priority areas? For its chairship at BRICS, India has outlined four priority areas. These are- 1. Reform of the Multilateral system 2. Counter-Terrorism 3. Using Digital and Technological tools for achieving SDGs 4. Enhancing People to People exchange The Indian Chairship of BRICS in 2021 also coincides with the 15th anniversary of BRICS. Russia had hosted the last BRICS summit.

About BRICS:

BRICS is the grouping of five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa. The members of the grouping are known for their significant influence on regional affairs and since 2009, the leaders of the countries have met annually at format summits.

In BRICS, originally the first four were grouped as BRIC before South Africa was inducted in 2010. However, the existence of the BRICS grouping does not signify any form of informal or formal alliance, there are multiple territorial, economic, and political disputes between the 5 member nations.