PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Russian President over COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Modi held a telephonic conversation with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin on April 28, 2021, to discuss the evolving Coronavirus situation in India.

During the call, PM Modi thanked the Russian President for the help and support extended by Russia to India in the time of crisis and noted that the support is a symbol of a lasting partnership between the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed solidarity with the Government and people of India and assured that Russia will extend all the possible support in this regard.

Had an excellent conversation with my friend President Putin today. We discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation, and I thanked President Putin for Russia's help and support in India's fight against the pandemic. @KremlinRussia_E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021

Russia sends emergency aid to India to fight the health crisis:

President of Russia Vladimir Putin during the telephonic conversation with PM Modi informed him about the Russian Government’s decision of sending emergency humanitarian aid to India as the country faces the second wave of the pandemic.

In an official statement, Kremlin informed that President Putin supported Prime Minister Modi during the difficult time of combating the pandemic.

It further added that the flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will be delivering over 22 tonnes of necessary equipment, such as 75 lung ventilators, 20 oxygen production units, 2,00,000 packs of medicines, and 150 medical monitors.

PM Modi and President Putin discuss the production of Sputnik V in India

The two leaders, during the telephonic conversation, welcomed the registration of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India and also noted that the Russian vaccine will be manufactured in India for use in Russia, India, and other countries.

PM Modi and President Vladimir Putin expressed their satisfaction with the fact that the Russian Direct Investment Fund has already reached an agreement with the Indian companies to produce Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine. The production of the vaccine is set to begin in May 2021.

Leaders review the bilateral cooperation between India and Russia:

• Both PM Modi and the Russian President talked about further deepening the bilateral relations and cooperation in various sectors in the spirit of a privileged and special partnership between the two nations.

We also reviewed our diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy. Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021

• The leaders reviewed the bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of renewable energy and space exploration, including in the hydrogen economy.

• Prime Minister Modi also conveyed appreciation for the support received from Russia for the Gaganyaan program as well as the completion of the Russian Phase of training of the four Gaganyaan astronauts.

India and Russia decide to establish a 2+2 ministerial dialogue:

India and Russia have also decided to establish a 2+2 dialogue in order to add further momentum to the strategic partnership between the two nations.

To add further momentum to our strong strategic partnership, President Putin and I have agreed to establish a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between our Foreign and Defence Ministers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021

Prime Minister Modi informed that both the leaders have decided to establish a 2+2 ministerial dialogue between the Foreign and Defence Ministers of India and Russia.

PM Modi also conveyed that he looks forward to the Russian President’s visit to India later in 2021 for the bilateral summit which will provide an opportunity to continue their trusted and personal conversation.