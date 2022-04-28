PM Modi in Assam: All you need to know about Prime Minister’s visit to Northeastern state

PM Modi visit to Assam: Prime Minister Modi is visiting Assam today where he will address the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district at around 11 AM. Prime Minister during his visit to Assam will also lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects and various other projects in the education sector.

As per the statement by PMO on PM Modi’s visit to Assam, the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment towards the peace and development of the region has been exemplified by the recent signing of MoS by the Government of India and Assam Government with 6 Karbi militant outfits.

Prime Minister’s visit to the Northeastern State is significant in the light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 where Assam will play a crucial role in marking the BJP’s victory in the region. BJP is also a party of power in Assam under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister.