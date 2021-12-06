PM Modi in Gorakhpur: PM to inaugurate AIIMS Gorakhpur, other development projects on December 7

PM Modi in Gorakhpur: Prime Minister will visit Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on December 7, 2021, and will inaugurate development projects that are worth over Rs. 9,600 crores. Gorakhpur is also the home turf of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. The projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in Gorakhpur will include the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, the AIIMS Gorakhpur complex, and the new building of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Gorakhpur. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Gorakhpur, UP can also be seen in the light of upcoming elections in the state.

Fertilizer Plant in Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Modi during his visit to UP will dedicate to the nation the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant. The foundation stone of the plant was laid by the Prime Minister in 2016.

The fertilizer plant in Gorakhpur, which after being in disuse for more than 30 has been revived by the government and built at a cost of Rs. 8,000 crores. As per PMOs, the revival of the plant in Gorakhpur is due to PM Modi’s vision of achieving self-sufficiency in the production of urea.

Gorakhpur fertilizer plant will provide the indigenous neem-coated urea at 12.7 LMT per annum. It will also be of great benefit for the farmers of the Purvanchal region as well as the adjoining areas.

The project of the Fertilizer Plant in Gorakhpur has been established under the guidance of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited which has been working towards reviving Sindri, Gorakhpur, and Barauni fertilizer plants.

AIIMS Gorakhpur

The fully functional complex of AIIMS Gorakhpur will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Gorakhpur, UP. AIIMS has been constructed at a cost of over Rs. 1,000 crores. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the AIIMS complex earlier in 2016.

AIIMS in Gorakhpur has been established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. Through this scheme, institutes are being set up all over India to improve the regional imbalances in the availability of quality tertiary-level healthcare.

The facilities that are available at AIIMS Gorakhpur include a medical college, 750-bed hospital, AYUSH building, nursing college, hostel accommodation for the UG and PG students, and residential accommodation for all staff.

ICMR in Gorakhpur

PM Modi during his visit to Gorakhpur will also inaugurate the new building of ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre which has been instrumental in tackling the Japanese encephalitis/acute encephalitis syndrome in Gorakhpur.

The new building of ICMR in Gorakhpur with state-of-the-art facilities will open new horizons of research in the field of communicable and non-communicable diseases. ICMR will also help in the capacity building and provide support to other medical institutes of the region.