PM Modi to inaugurate 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on January 9

PM Modi will inaugurate the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention which will be held in a virtual format on January 9, 2021. It is a flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs which also provides a significant platform to engage and connect with overseas citizens.

President Ram Nath Kovind will also be delivering the valedictory address to mark the occasion. According to the statement by PMO, in view of the sentiments of India’s vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be organized on January 9, despite the ongoing pandemic.

The theme of the event is ‘Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The event will also feature the keynote address by the Chief Guest President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

The 16th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention will be held virtually on 9 January 2021 with the theme “Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.#PBD2021 #AtmaNirbharBharat

See Press Release here: https://t.co/Tmkud4b7s0 — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) January 7, 2021

Two plenary sessions during inauguration:

The inaugural session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be followed by the two Plenary sessions:

• The first plenary will be on the role of diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It will be featuring addresses by the Commerce and Industry Minister and the External Affairs Minister.

• The second plenary session will be addressed by the Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of Health. This session will be on Facing Post COVID Challenges- Scenario in Economy, Health, Social and International Relations.

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees 2020-2021:

There will be a valedictory session on the last day of the convention, where the President will deliver his valedictory address. The names of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees will also be announced.

The awards are conferred to select members of the Indian diaspora for recognizing their achievements and to honour their contributions in different fields, both India and abroad.