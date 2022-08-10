PM Modi inaugurates 2G Ethanol plant in Haryana on World Biofuel Day

PM Modi inaugurates 2G Ethanol Plant: On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly developed 2G Ethanol Plant at Panipat Refinery in Haryana. The 2G Ethanol plant has been developed at a cost of Rs 900/- crore and will generate 3 Crore litres of Ethanol annually.

PM Modi inaugurates 2G Ethanol plant in Haryana on World Biofuel Day
PM Modi inaugurates 2G Ethanol plant in Haryana on World Biofuel Day

PM Modi inaugurates 2G Ethanol Plant: On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly developed 2G Ethanol Plant at Panipat Refinery in Haryana. PM Modi will dedicate the 2G Ethanol Plant to the nation through video conferencing. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present in person at Panipat Refinery for the inauguration function. The development of the 2nd Generation of Ethanol Generation Plant at Indian Oil Corporation Limited - IOCL’s Panipat Refinery comes at a time when India is prioritizing the production and usage of biofuels in the country.

2G Ethanol Plant - Key Highlights

Developed at a whopping cost of Rs 999 crores, the 2G Ethanol Plant will be used to transform 2 lakh tonnes of rice straw (parali) into 3 Crore litres of Ethanol annually. The plant has been setup on 35 acres of land and can produce 100 kilolitres of ethanol per day by processing 750-tonne paddy straw. Furthermore, the project will also boost employment in the region with 250 people directly employed at the project site and another 1000 people getting indirect employment through thesupply chain for rice straw cutting, handling, storage, etc.

The key highlights of the 2G Ethanol Project are:

  • Production of clean energy from agricultural residues
  • Increase in the income of farmers, Direct Benefit to 1 Lakh Farmers
  • Curb air pollution caused due to burning of crop residue
  • Reduction in CO2 emissions of about 3 Million Tonnes annually

Why 2G Ethanol Plant is being setup in Haryana?

The development of the 2G Ethanol Plant at Haryana’s Panipat comes as a two-pronged solution to the energy crisis being faced in the country. The plant will use rice straw (parali) and transform it into Ethanol. Stubble or Rice Straw burning is a major cause of air pollution in North India and it impacts the states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi along with parts of Easter Uttar Pradesh.

By setting up the 2G Ethanol Plant, the refinery will now buy the Rice Straw waste from farmers and use technology to transform it into Ethanol, which is a biofuel. To help source Rice Straw from farmers, a total of 12 collection centres have been established in Panipat and Karnal. The plant will help increase the income of Paddy farmers as the refinery will also pay them for the Rice Straw which was earlier burnt by them to clear their fields. In addition to this, buying rice straw by the refinery will also mean that farmers will no longer burn and thereby it will also help in curbing air pollution. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF July 2022
  • Current Affairs PDF June 2022
  • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
  • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
  • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
  • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
View all

Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2022
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2022
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
View all