PM Modi to inaugurate Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station, Gujarat Science City - Key Highlights of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16, 2021, will virtually inaugurate multiple railway projects and 3-new attractions at Science City, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

As per the official release by the Railway Ministry, the railway projects will include the newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station, the newly electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav Section, and gauge converted cum electrified Mahesana-Varetha Line.

Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station has also been termed as the ‘Marvel of Technology and epitome of passenger’s comfort’ by the Ministry of Railways.

Two new trains in Gujarat will also be flagged off by the Prime Minister- MEMY Service Trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha and Varanasi Superfast weekly express.

Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station: Key Features

• State of art external façade and landscaping

• Spacious entrance lobby with ticketing facility

• Theme-based lighting

• Dedicated exclusive art gallery with live LED wall display lounge

• Escalators and lifts

• Centralised AC multipurpose waiting lounge

• Inter-faith prayer hall

• Waiting hall at platforms for around 500 passengers

• Adequate parking facility

• Platforms well-connected with subways

Robotics Gallery, Aquatic Gallery, and Nature Park in Gujarat Science City:

Along with Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station, Prime Minister Modi will also be inaugurating a robotic gallery, an aquatic gallery, and Nature Park in the Science City, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Science City is a place that I am very passionate about. When I served as CM, I had the opportunity to work towards developing it into a vibrant hub for encouraging science and innovation. Tomorrow, the Aquatics and Robotics Galleries and Nature Park would be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/5wm4WR02F7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021

Aquatic gallery-

The aquatic gallery will spread over an area of 15,000 sq meters and it will be the largest aquarium in India.

Some more glimpses from the Aquatics Gallery. pic.twitter.com/uCp0oJbty1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021

It will have 68 tanks, showcasing the 188 marine species including penguins. A key attraction of the aquatic gallery will be a 28 meter long unique walkway tunnel.

The gallery has been developed in collaboration with Marine Scape Eo-aquarium, New Zealand.

Robotic Gallery in Science City-

Robotic Gallery will be inaugurated by PM Modi which will take the visitors through the history of evaluation of robots.

Youngsters and even adults are fascinated by robots. I am delighted to share glimpses from the Robotics Gallery which will showcase strides in robotics. This Gallery too has several salient features. pic.twitter.com/vuhx2bqqmC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021

It will be an interactive gallery that will showcase the pioneers of robotic technology and will also provide a platform for visitors to explore the evolving field of robotics. A huge replica of the transformer robot will be at the entrance of the gallery.

The unique attraction will be the welcoming humanoid robot that will be able to communicate with visitors expressing emotions such as surprise, excitement, and joy.

Nature Park-

It will have many beautiful features such as a chess garden, fog garden, sculpture park, selfie points, and open labyrinth. The nature park in Gujarat will also include an interesting labyrinth designed for the children.