PM Modi in Kanpur: 5 things to know about Kanpur Metro inaugurated by Prime Minister

PM Modi visit today: PM Modi in Kanpur inaugurated the Kanpur Metro Project which stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel and has been built at a cost of Rs. 11,000 crores. He also attended the 54th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Created On: Dec 28, 2021 09:33 ISTModified On: Dec 28, 2021 13:49 IST
Kanpur Metro inaugurated
Kanpur metro latest news: Prime Minister Modi visited Kanpur on December 28, 2021, and inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. The completed 9 km section of the Kanpur metro project stretches from IIT Kanpur and Moti Jheel. The improvement in urban mobility Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has been one of the key focus areas of PM.

PM Modi in Kanpur before the Kanpur metro inauguration also inspected the Metro Rail Project and will undertake a metro ride from IIT Metro Station to Geeta Nagar. Besides the Kanpur Metro Project, he also inaugurated the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project and attended the 54th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Kanpur Metro inauguration: 5 things to know about Kanpur Metro Project details

1. The completed 9 km long Kanpur Metro stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

2. The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Project is 32 km.

3. Kanpur Metro Rail Project has been built at a cost of Rs. 11,000 crores.

4. Kanpur Metro will be the fastest-built metro project in India.

5. The construction work of the Kanpur metro project was started on November 10, 2021, by CM Yogi Adityanath and the trial run of Kanpur Metro took place on 9 km IIT to Moti Jheel Priority Corridor on November 10, 2021.

PM Modi visit to Kanpur: Inauguration of Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project

Prime Minister during his visit to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh also inaugurated the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

The 356 long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum.

Prime Minister attended Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur

Before the Kanpur Metro inauguration, PM Modi attended the 54th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

At the IIT Kanpur convocation, all the students will be issued the digital degree through an in-house blockchain-driven technology. It has been developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

PM at IIT Kanpur will also launch the blockchain digital degrees which can be verified globally and also are unforgettable.

