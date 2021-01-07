PM Modi inaugurates New Rewari-New Madar Section of Western Freight Corridor for commercial operations

PM Modi on January 7, 2021, via video-conferencing, inaugurated the 306 km New Rewari-New Madar Section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. The new stretch will be for commercial operations between Rajasthan’s Madar and Haryana’s Rewari.

During the event, PM Modi also flagged off the 1.5 km long world’s first Double Stack Long Haul container train which is hauled by electric traction from Ateli in Haryana to Kishangarh in Rajasthan. It has been designed for the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India by the wagon department of Research Design and Standards Organisation.

The Chief Ministers and Governors of Haryana and Rajasthan were present on the occasion. The event was also attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. As per PM Modi, these freight corridors will be playing a significant role in making India self-reliant. Be it, farmers or traders, everyone will be benefitted from it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 306 km Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and flags off Double Stack Long Haul (1.5 km in length) container train run pic.twitter.com/zSw30TYJp2 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

New Rewari-New Madar Section: Key Details

• This section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will consist of 9 newly-built DFC stations. Out of these 6 are the crossing stations namely, Sri Madhopur, Dabla, Bhagega, Pachar Malikpur, Kishangarh, and Sakun. While the other three in Ateli, Phulera, and Rewari are the junction stations.

• The opening of the stretch will be beneficial for the industries in Narnaul, Kishangarh, Rewari-Manesar, Phulera.

• It will enable the better usage of container depot of container corporation at Kathuwas in Rajasthan.

• This new section will also ensure the smooth connectivity with the western ports of Pipavav, Dahej, Kandla, and Mundhra in Gujarat.

• These freight trains will be running at a maximum speed of 100 km/ per hour as against the speed which is 75 km/ per hour on railway tracks. While the average speed of freight trains will also be increased from the existing speed of 26 km/ per hour to 70 km/ per hour.

About Double Stack Long Haul Container Train Operation:

The operation which adds an expanded axle road of 25 tonnes will be maximizing the capacity utilization. These wagons on a double stack container train on the western freight corridor will be able to carry fur times in terms of the container units as compared to the current traffic on the Railways of India.