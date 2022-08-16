PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: 7 Highlights You Should Know as an Exam Aspirant

PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on India’s 75th Independence Day from Red Fort, Delhi. In his speech, PM Modi outlined a roadmap for the next 25 years which will be India’s ‘Amrit Kaal’ and also set the goals that are to be achieved as country progresses towards its 100th years of Independence. From Red Fort, PM Modi urged all ‘130 Crore Indians’ to take 5 Pledges that will propel the country and serve as its guide map for the next 25 years.

The tunes of Jan Gan Man reverberate across the Red Fort as PM @narendramodi unfurls the National Flag.#IDAY2022 #IndependenceDay2022 #स्वतंत्रतादिवस pic.twitter.com/TESNiVdgQ7 — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 15, 2022

Here are 7 key highlights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day Speech that each exam aspirant should know!

5 ‘Panchpran’ (Pledges) Each Indian Should Take

During his Independence Day Address from Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all Indians to take 5 pledges to propel India to new heights. PM Modi called upon all 130 crore Indians, including chief ministers and other officials to help the country progress towards ‘Amirt Kaal’. The 5 Pledges Proposed by PM Modi include:

Pledge to Aspire to Develop India

Pledge to Aspire to Develop India Erase all traces of servitude or colonial mindset

Erase all traces of servitude or colonial mindset Take Pride in Country’s Legacy

Take Pride in Country’s Legacy Make Unity our Strength

Make Unity our Strength Fulfil one’s duties towards the country

India's diversity on full display at the Red Fort. #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/6FFMdrL6bY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

India an Aspirational Society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also noted that India is an aspirational society and that is the country’s biggest asset. He added that all Indians want to change things and move towards progress with speed. Aspirational spirit of Indians denote the possibilities that the people of this country have ahead of them to grow and move ahead. He also said that it was the government’s duty to spur progress and growth of the country and citizens have to be an active partner in the same by fulfilling their duties towards India.

Duty of Youth to Create a Fully Independent India

Addressing the youth of the country, PM Modi said that the young citizens of India have a very big responsibility towards the country. As India charts its way ahead towards 100 years of Independence, India’s Youth, who will be the decision makers of tomorrow, have to fulfil dual duties of building their career as well as the future of the country. PM Modi called upon youth of India, who are stepping into the threshold of their careers, to give next 25 years of their life to create a ‘Fully Independent India’ by 2047.

Viksit Bharat

Another goal set by PM Modi on 15th August 2022 is to focus on Viksit Bharat i.e., developed and Industrialized India. He urged Indians to remove any vestiges of colonialism from any corner or in our hearts and erase all traces of servitude (Ghulami) from the country. He said the country has to work towards a vikshit mansikta and find its own place in the dynamic world order.

Today’s India is an aspirational society where there is a collective awakening to take our nation to newer heights. #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/ioIqvkeBra — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Another message that PM Modi had for the citizens of the country was to become self-dependent or aatmanirbhar. He said that Aatmanirbhar Bharat should be imbibed as a social agenda of the country rather than a government scheme. He also invited private sector to be an active participant in India’s journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He called upon government agencies and private firms to join hands in the fields of organic farming, green jobs, and the space sector, where India could develop its strength backed by self-dependency and self-reliance.

From the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi also lauded the armed forces for their commitment to ‘Make In India’ and showcasing India’s prowess of developing world class arms and ammunition. He lauded indigenous howitzer gun debuted at the Independence day ceremony along with Brahmos missile, Vande Bharat trains, which have found its place in the global market.

200 Crore COVID Vaccinations

PM Modi also lauded India and its citizens for achieving the feat of delivering 200 crore COVID vaccines across the country during the pandemic. PM in his speech noted that ““When there was confusion in the world on the efficacy of vaccines, my country’s people stepped forward and we accomplished the feat of administering 200 crore vaccine doses.”

Root Out Corruption and Parivarwaad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged the citizens of country to weed out Corruption and Nepotism from the country. In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi identified corruption and nepotism as two key issues which were holding the country back and needed to be dealt with very strictly if India is to progress. On corruption front, he assured his fellow citizens the government is trying to bring corrupt individuals who looted India and bring back what they took. On the nepotism front, he urged citizens to give opportunities to talented individuals who have the will, vision and passion to work towards the progress of the country.

Corruption and cronyism / nepotism…these are the evils we must stay away from. #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/eXOQxO6kvR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

Nari Shakti

In his 15th August address, PM Modi also lauded role played by women in India’s progress. He thanked all women citizens for being an active participant in the country’s growth. He also noted that as India progresses in its Amrit Kaal, women power or nari shakti will be a key pillar of the nation’s growth and progress. He also said that as Indians, we have to ensure that we do nothing to lower the dignity of women and emphasised on gender equality and increased participation of women in all domains.