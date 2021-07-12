PM Modi to interact with CMs of 8 eight north-east states at 11 am tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the Chief Ministers of eight north-eastern states tomorrow at 11 am through video conferencing to discuss the COVID-19 situation in their region.

PM Modi will be interacting with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

While there has been a steady decline in COVID-19 cases in most parts of the nation, the northeast region has been a cause of concern as the number of cases are either rising or not falling in line with the nationwide trend.

Stay tuned for more updates.

PM Narendra Modi will interact with CMs of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram at 11 am tomorrow via video conferencing on the #COVID19 situation in these states. pic.twitter.com/HiDLipvE8B — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

COVID-19 in North-East India

• The total tally of coronavirus cases in the north-east India has reached 8,39,755 with 49,224 active cases, 7,81,044 recoveries and 8,758 deaths.

• The centre noted last week that at least 46 districts in the North East states are still showing over 10% case positivity rate. The centre called for strict containment measures to be taken to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in such areas.

• Overall, 73 districts in the country are still witnessing over 10% positivity rate.

Background

• The Union Home Secretary had chaired a meeting last week to review the COVID-19 situation in all the North-Eastern states. The meeting involved discussions over the current status and trends of active cases including Case Fatality Rate (CFR), Case Positivity Rate (CPR) and vaccination status in all the northeast states.

• During the meeting, it was noted that out of 73 districts in the country with Case Positivity Rate (CPR) above 10 percent, 46 districts fall in the northeast, where strict containment measures need to be taken.

• The Union Home Secretary emphasised on following the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and COVID appropriate behaviour, as specified by the Home Minister in its order dated June 29, 2021.

• All the north-east states were advised to strictly monitor the situation at district and city level and take timely corrective measures.