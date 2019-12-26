PM Modi renames Rohtang Tunnel as Atal Tunnel

The central government has renamed Rohtang Pass as 'Atal Tunnel' recently. This tunnel connects Leh and Manali regions. It was announced on the occasion of 95th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Rohtang Tunnel connecting Manali to Leh will now be known as Atal Tunnel. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in his tweet that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the long pending demand of re-naming the tunnel. He also said that it will be a tribute to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

About four thousand crore rupees will be spent on its construction. The construction cost of the tunnel was estimated to be around Rs 1400 crore in the initial phase. The construction of the Tunnel delayed about five years due to the leakage of water from Seri River situated right above the tunnel.

Benefits of Atal Tunnel Border Roads Organization (BRO) is constructing the tunnel and construction work will be completed by 2020. It will be an all-weather tunnel that will connect remote areas of Lahaul and Spiti valley to the nation even in adverse climate conditions. It will also reduce the distance of Manali and Leh by 46 kilometers. The total length of the tunnel is 8.8 kilometers which is the longest tunnel in the world built at an altitude of 3000 meters.

Also Read | Chief of Defence Staff: India’s first four-star post gets approval from cabinet

Background

It was decided on June 03, 2000, that a strategically important tunnel to be constructed under the Rohtang Pass. It was decided during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The foundation stone of the road connecting the southern part of the tunnel was laid on 26 May 2002. Road construction on both ends of the tunnel was completed on 15 October 2017.

Also Read | Delhi cabinet approves electric vehicles policy to control pollution

Also Read | The Eco: Eight West African countries renamed common currency