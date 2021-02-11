PM Modi speaks to Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, assures India’s support to Canada’s vaccination efforts

Prime Minister Modi on February 10, 2021, held a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and assured that India will do its best in supporting Canada’s COVID-19 Vaccination efforts.

According to the PMO release, PM Modi received a call from the Canadian Prime Minister in which he informed about his country’s requirement of Coronavirus vaccines from India.

While expressing his appreciation for India, the Prime Minister of Canada mentioned that if the world will be able to conquer the pandemic, it will be because of the tremendous pharmaceutical capabilities of India and PM Modi’s leadership in sharing this capacity with the world.

Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2021

India to support Canada’s vaccination efforts:

PM Modi thanked Prime Minister Trudeau for his sentiments. While sharing the news on Twitter, Prime Minister informed that he assured his Canadian counterpart that India will do its best to facilitate the supply of Coronavirus vaccines sought by Canada and will support its vaccination efforts, just as India has done with many other nations.

During the call, they also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues such as global economic recovery and climate change.

Close collaboration in fighting other challenges:

Both the leaders, during their phone call, also reiterated the common perspective on many significant geopolitical issues.

They also agreed to continue the close collaboration between India and Canada in fighting global challenges such as the economic impact of the pandemic and climate change.

According to the official release, both the PM’s look forward to meeting each other in various important international fora later in 2021 and to continue their discussion on all the important issues of mutual interest.

Global supply of Coronavirus vaccines:

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava had earlier informed that India plans on supplying 10 lakh vaccine doses to UN Health Workers under GAVI’s- Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation COVAX facility and 10 million vaccine doses to Africa.

He also mentioned that the supply of Covishield on a commercial basis is most likely to take place in South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia, Canada.