PM Modi speaks with EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen, discusses prevailing COVID-19 situation in India

Prime Minister Modi held a telephone call on May 3, 2021, with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The two leaders discussed and exchanged views on the prevailing Coronavirus situation in India and the European Union.

As per the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi and EU Chief discussed the ongoing efforts in India to contain the second wave of COVID-19.

Several nations around the globe including Russia, the United Kingdom, and the US have extended support to India as the country continues to struggle with an increase in its health infrastructure needs.

Spoke to President of the EU Commission @vonderleyen and thanked EU for support and assistance to India’s COVID response.

We discussed India-EU Leaders’ Meeting on 8 May. I am confident that the Meeting will provide a new momentum to our Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2021

India-EU Strategic Partnership witnesses renewed momentum:

The two leaders during the phone call also noted that India-US strategic partnership has been witnessing a renewed momentum since the last summit in July 2020.

During the call, PM Modi also expressed his appreciation of the EU and its member states for providing support to India in its fight against the second wave of the pandemic.

The EU stands by India, as I told Prime Minister @narendramodi today.



More aid - oxygen cylinders, ventilators, medication - is channelled to 🇮🇳 from Czechia, Denmark, Spain, Netherlands and Germany via the 🇪🇺Civil Protection Mechanism.



This is global solidarity in action. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 3, 2021

Strengthening India-EU partnership:

Both PM Modi and EU Chief also agreed that the upcoming India-EU Leader’s meeting on May 8, 2021, to be held in a virtual format will be a significant opportunity for providing a renewed momentum to the already multi-faceted India-EU relationship.

The India-European Union Leaders’ meeting will be the first meeting in the EU +27 format. It reflects the shared ambition of both sides for further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the European Union.

COVID-19 situation in India:

India has been currently dealing with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that has swept through the nation.

The increasing cases of infection have strained the country’s health infrastructure and have overburdened the frontline health workers. On May 1, 2021, the daily spike of COVID-19 infections reached its peak with over 4 lakh cases.