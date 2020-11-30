PM Modi visit to Varanasi: Inaugurates six-lane widening project of Prayagraj- Varanasi Section, attends Dev Deepawali Mahotsav

Prime Minister Modi on November 30, 2020, inaugurated the six-lane widening project of the Prayagraj-Varanasi section of National Highway-19 which will reduce the travel time between the two cities by an hour. On his visit to Varanasi, he also took part in the world-famous Dev Deepawali Festival.

This was the first time that PM took part in the spectacular Dev Deepawali Festival. It will also be PM‘s visit to Kashi after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and a gap of around 9 months.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19 pic.twitter.com/vrmW0IYvGp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2020

Prime Minister Modi also visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in order to review the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project.

Varanasi: PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath visit the site of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project pic.twitter.com/pkgMLZlTxT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2020

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple pic.twitter.com/ZsVvY5LMZL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2020

PM Modi attends Dev-Deepawali festival in Varanasi:

Prime Minister Modi on his visit to Varanasi attended the world-famous Dev-Deepawali festival along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath attend Dev Deepawali Mahotsav in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/ZzcVoZhVgG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2020

World-famous Dev-Deepawali festival in Varanasi:

Dev-Deepawali is the world-famous festival of lights. It is celebrated in Varanasi on every Poornima of Kartik month. Prime Minister will start the festival by lighting a Diya on Raj Ghat which will be then followed by lighting of 11 lakh diyas on both sides of River Ganga.

Many cultural troops also performed on the ghats to welcome PM who will address a small gathering there. As a plan, Prime Minister spent some time on a cruise on the water of the holy Ganga river and will see the laser show.

Six lane widening project:

On his visit, PM Modi dedicated the 6-lane widening project which is of the Prayagraj and Varanasi section of National Highway- 19. The newly widened and six-laned NH-19 has a stretch of 73 km and is made with a total outlay of Rs. 2,447 crores. It is expected to reduce the total travel time between Varanasi and Prayagraj by an hour.

Other functions attended by PM Modi in Varanasi:

• PM Modi on his day-long visit to Varanasi did a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project which is under construction to review its progress.

• PM will also attended the light and sound show at Sarnath’s archaeological site. It was inaugurated by him earlier in November 2020.