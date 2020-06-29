PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 4 pm on June 30th

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 4 pm tomorrow, that is June 30, 2020. The information was shared by the official twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office.

The full details of the Prime Minister's address are yet to be known. The announcement came minutes before the Ministry of Home Affairs announced guidelines for Unlock 2.0, which will be in effect till July 31, 2020.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2020

The centre's Unlock 2.0 is similar to Unlock 1.0 with certain more ease in restrictions in areas outside containment zones and lockdown continuing to be in effect in the containment zones except for essential services.

The new MHA guidelines have been formed based on the feedback received from the states/ UTs and extensive consultations between central ministries and departments.

Background

The Prime Minister had last addressed the nation through his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 28, in which he talked about India's ongoing border dispute with China, saying that befitting reply has been given to those coveting India's territories.

The centre in a digital retaliation against China also banned 59 major Chinese apps on June 29, 2020 stating them to be a threat to India's sovereignty and integrity and security of state and public. The banned apps include popular mobile apps such as Tik Tok, WeChat, Cam Scanner, Beauty Plus, Shareit and sites like Shein and Club Factory.