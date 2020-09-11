PM Narendra Modi addresses conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century', invites support to implement NEP by 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11, 2020, addressed a conclave virtually on “School Education in 21st Century” under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

As per the statement by the PMO office, the two-days conclave which began on September 10 is being organized by the Ministry of Education as part of the ‘Shiksha Parv’.

The Shiksha Parv is an education festival that is being celebrated from September 8- September 25, 2020, all over the nation to facilitate teachers and take the New Education Policy (NEP) forward.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his address on the conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century'.

PM Modi's address with key points:

• PM Modi in his address mentioned that The New Education Policy 2020 is a way to fulfill the new aspirations and new hopes of India. In his address, he emphasized that the policy needs to be implemented effectively across the country.

The National Education Policy 2020 is a way to fulfil the new aspirations and new hopes of our new India. It needs to be implemented effectively across the country and we need to do it together: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/C9lgCCaOfV — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the conclave on School Education in the 21st century highlighted the contribution of teachers from all over the country on MyGov. He informed that around 15 lakh suggestions were received within one week regarding the National Education Policy 2020. He added that these suggestions will help in the implementation of the policy more effectively.

• While talking about the latest policy, Prime Minister Modi further added that NEP 2020 is the result of the hard work of various stakeholders who have been working on the policy from the past 4-5 years. He added that it just as a beginning and the further steps must ensure that the policy is implemented effectively.

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is the result of ceaseless hard work of various stakeholders done over the last 4-5 years. Still, the work is not complete. It’s just the beginning. The road ahead is to ensure its effective implementation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/dV6bXLiyK0 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

• In his address, Pm Modi talked about the significance of pre-school and that it is the first outside experience for the children. He highlighted the need for teachers right from the pre-school level who will focus on activity-based learning, fun-learning, and discovery-based learning.

Pre-school is the first outside experience for the children. We need teachers right from the pre-school level who focus on fun-learning, activity-based learning and discovery-based learning: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/0U83sHJZzu — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

•

• Prime Minister Modi emphasized that our purpose must be to promote our students with the required skills of the 21st century. These skills will be critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and communication.

हमें अपने Students को 21st Century की Skills के साथ आगे बढ़ाना है।



ये 21St Century की Skills क्या होंगी?



ये होंगी:



-Critical Thinking

-Creativity

-Collaboration

-Curiosity

-Communication: PM#ShikshakParv — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 11, 2020

• During a conclave on 'School Education in the 21st century', PM Modi encouraged that the students must be aware of the locally produced products and observe how these items are made. He highlighted that every section or region in India is famous for its locally produced items, it is important that the students must know about and must be aware of their significance.

हमारे देश भर में हर क्षेत्र की अपनी कुछ न कुछ खूबी है, कोई न कोई पारंपरिक कला, कारीगरी, प्रोडक्ट्स हर जगह के मशहूर हैं। स्टूडेंट्स उन करघों, हथकरघों में दौरा करें, देखें आखिर ये कपड़े बनते कैसे हैं? इससे विद्यार्थियों की जिज्ञासा बढ़ेगी और जानकारी भी: पीएम मोदी pic.twitter.com/QFN1JXSoOJ — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 11, 2020

• The Conclave saw PM Modi encouraging students to ask questions. He mentioned that once the curiosity is built, they will start learning on their own. PM Modi mentioned that vocational training is often looked down upon but we need to sensitize our students.

हमें आसान और नए-नए तौर-तरीकों को बढ़ाना होगा।



हमारे ये प्रयोग, New Age Learning का मूलमंत्र होना चाहिए-



Engage,



Explore,



Experience,



Express और



Excel: PM#ShikshakParv — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 11, 2020

• In his address, Prime Minister informed that the schools will adopt the new curriculum framework by 2022. He added that the New Education Policy will reduce the syllabus and will make learning a fun-based experience. As per PM Modi, the school students will join the new curriculum by 2022.

• With the New Education Policy-2020, learning in India will go from marks based to learning-based education. Prime Minister also informed that students will not be limited to the boundaries of commerce, science, and arts and they will be able to choose any subject they wish for.

• While talking about the significance of learning our mother tongue, he further added that the child must understand what they are taught and it is a known fact that students learn better in the language they speak at home. To promote this, at least till class 5 students will be taught in their mother tongue. They will be taught international languages including English but Indian languages will also be promoted.

हमें एक वैज्ञानिक बात समझने की जरूरत है कि भाषा शिक्षा का माध्यम है, भाषा ही सारी शिक्षा नहीं है।



जिस भी भाषा में बच्चा आसानी से सीख सके, चीजें Learn कर सके, वही भाषा पढ़ाई की भाषा होनी चाहिए।



कहीं ऐसा तो नहीं कि विषय से ज्यादा बच्चे की ऊर्जा भाषा को समझने में खप रही है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 11, 2020

Parakh: National Evaluation Centre

Prime Minister Modi announced the setting up of the National Evaluation Centre 'Parakh' for the overall development in the evaluation system. He further informed that the National Assessment Centre for the Performance Assessment, Analysis/Reviews of knowledge for the Holistic development will be establsihed to imporve the overall evaluation system.

While speaking during the conclave, PM Modi mentioned that the development of Mathematcial thinking and Scientific temperament is of prime importance for the children.

Promoting New Education Policy 2020:

According to the statement released by Prime Minister Office various virtual conferences, webinars, and conclave on several aspects of the New Education Policy are being organised across the country.

On August 7, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the Conclave on Transformational Reforms in the Higher Education under the New Education Policy. He also spoke at the ‘Governors Conference’ on the policy on September 7.

PM Modi has been promoting NEP 2020 as well as speaking to the stakeholders. In his addresses, he has been highlighting its features and backing wide consultations to address everyone’s concerns as it is implemented.

About the New Education Policy 2020:

The New Education Policy is the first education policy of the 21st century as it was announced 34 years after the previous National Policy on Education 1986.

As per the government, NEP-2020 is directed towards major reforms in both schools and higher education policy. The policy aims at making India a vibrant and equitable knowledge society. It also envisions an India-centred education system that will contribute directly to transforming India into a global superpower.

The latest NEP-2020 brought in sweeping reforms in school education the country as at the school level emphasis is bring given to the Universalisation of Early Childhood Care and Education for Children up to age 8.

Under the policy, 102 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5334 curricular structure. The detailed transformation under NEP will facilitate a paradigm shift in the country’s education system. It will also create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new Atmanirbhar Bharat as visioned by Prime Minister Modi.