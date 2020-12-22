PM Narendra Modi awarded Legion of Merit by US President for elevating India-US strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured with the 'Legion of Merit' award by US President Donald Trump for his leadership in elevating the US-India strategic partnership and the emergence of India as a global power.

Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu received the award on behalf of PM Narendra Modi from the US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien at the White House. The Legion of Merit award is conferred only to the Head of State of Government.

US confers 'Legion of Merit' award on PM @narendramodi



In recognition of PM's steadfast leadership & vision for India's emergence as a global power, & his exemplary contribution for advancement of 🇮🇳🇺🇸 ties & promoting global peace & prosperity.



https://t.co/OKWEnNzLbA pic.twitter.com/TEZ1oE8ZS7 — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) December 22, 2020

Why was PM Modi chosen for the award?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chosen for the honour in recognition of his steadfast leadership and vision that has accelerated India’s emergence as a global power and his exemplary contribution in elevating the strategic partnership between India and the United States to address global challenges and promote global peace and prosperity.

What is the Legion of Merit award?

The Legion of Merit award is the highest degree of the Chief Commander. It is a prestigious award conferred by the President of the United States typically upon Heads of State or Heads of Government of other countries.

Other Awardees

The Legion of Merit award was also presented to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by the US President. The awards were accepted by the ambassadors of the respected countries in Washington DC.

Background

The United States is the latest country to confer its highest award to the Indian prime minister. Other major awards include the Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin by the Maldives in 2019, Order of Zayed Award by the United Arab Emirates in 2019, Order of St Andrew by Russia in 2019, Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award in 2018, State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan in 2016 and Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud by Saudi Arabia in 2016.