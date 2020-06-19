PM Narendra Modi to convene all-party meeting at 5pm on India-China border clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene an all-party meeting today at 5 pm to discuss the situation along the India-China border following the recent face-off at Galwan valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 17, 2020

The Presidents of 20 political parties are expected to attend the meeting today. Besides them, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda will also be present along with the Prime Minister at the virtual meeting. The Defence Ministry reportedly personally called all party leaders and invited them for the meet on behalf of the Prime Minister.

Criteria for Invite

The criteria to be invited for the all-party meeting included all recognised national parties, those with over 5 MPs in the Lok Sabha, leading parties from the northeast and parties with Union Cabinet Ministers.

Following is the criteria to be invited for the All Party meeting - All recognised national parties, Those with over 5 MPs in the Lok Sabha, Leading parties from the Northeast, Parties with Union Cabinet Ministers: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

DMK president MK Stalin to participate in the virtual all-party meeting convened by PM Narendra Modi on India-China stand-off issue. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/KHbTdsja5H — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

Significance

The all-party meeting comes amid demands from several opposition leaders who are seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan in Ladakh.

Background

Twenty Indian soldiers martyred during an alleged premeditated attack by the Chinese troops on the night of June 15. China also suffered casualties. The violent face-off came as India and China were holding de-escalation talks to resolve the tense stand-off along the border in Eastern Ladakh.