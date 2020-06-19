Study at Home
PM Narendra Modi to convene all-party meeting at 5pm on India-China border clash

The Presidents of 20 political parties are expected to attend the meeting today.

Jun 19, 2020 13:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene an all-party meeting today at 5 pm to discuss the situation along the India-China border following the recent face-off at Galwan valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. 

The Presidents of 20 political parties are expected to attend the meeting today. Besides them, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda will also be present along with the Prime Minister at the virtual meeting. The Defence Ministry reportedly personally called all party leaders and invited them for the meet on behalf of the Prime Minister. 

Criteria for Invite

The criteria to be invited for the all-party meeting included all recognised national parties, those with over 5 MPs in the Lok Sabha, leading parties from the northeast and parties with Union Cabinet Ministers. 

Significance

The all-party meeting comes amid demands from several opposition leaders who are seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan in Ladakh. 

Background

Twenty Indian soldiers martyred during an alleged premeditated attack by the Chinese troops on the night of June 15. China also suffered casualties. The violent face-off came as India and China were holding de-escalation talks to resolve the tense stand-off along the border in Eastern Ladakh.

