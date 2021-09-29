PM Narendra Modi dedicates 35 crop varieties to nation to tackle climate change, malnutrition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 35 crop varieties with special traits to the nation through video conference on September 28, 2021. The new crop varieties aim to help tackle the larger problem of climate change and malnutrition.

The 35 crop varieties include drought tolerant variety of chickpea, disease resistant varieties of rice, wilt and sterility mosaic resistant pigeonpea, early maturing variety of soybean and biofortified varieties of wheat, maize, pearl millet and chickpea, winged bean, quinoa, buckwheat and faba bean.

While addressing the occasion, PM Modi said, "In the last 6-7 years, science and technology is being used on priority basis to solve the challenges related to agriculture. Our focus is very high on more nutritious seeds, adapted to new conditions, especially in changing climates."

PM Modi recalled the massive locust attack in many states in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the nation tackled the attack by making a lot of efforts thereby, saving the farmers from much damage.

Farmer-friendly initiatives of centre

The Prime Minister highlighted on the occasion that when agriculture gets protection, it gets a protective cover, then it develops more rapidly. He stated that 11 crore Soil Health Cards were given to the farmers in different phases to protect their land.

PM Modi listed several farmer-friendly initiatives of the government including campaigns to complete 100 irrigation projects that have been pending for decades to provide water security to the farmers.

"To protect crops from diseases, new varieties of seeds were given to farmers for higher yield," he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the centre also improved the procurement process along with increasing the MSP so that more and more farmers can get the benefit. He informed that over 430 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been procured in the Rabi season and for this, more than 85000 have been paid to the farmers.

Impact of Technology on Farming

The Prime Minister highlighted that when science, government and society work together, the results will be better. He stated that such an alliance of farmers and scientists will increase the strength of the country in dealing with new challenges:

PM Modi emphasised that "To connect farmers with technology, we have made it easier for them to get help from banks. Today farmers are getting weather information in a better way."

He added saying that recently, over 2 crore farmers have been given Kisan Credit Cards by running a campaign.

Need for new crop varieties

PM Modi said during his address that new types of pests, new diseases, epidemics are coming due to climate change and there is a big threat to the health of humans and livestock due to this and crops are also being affected. He emphasised that intensive research is needed on these aspects.

The Prime Minister further noted the importance of developing millets and other grains with solutions from science and research. He stated that effort is ongoing to take the farmers out of the crop-based income system and encourage them for value addition and to explore other farming options as well.

PM Modi stressed that it is now necessary to develop millets and other grains further with solutions from science and research and the main purpose for this is that they are grown in different parts of the country as per the different needs.

March to Future equally important

PM Modi highlighted that March to Future is equally important as the ancient tradition of farming. He said that when we talk about the future, at its core is modern technology and new farming tools. He also noted that the efforts to promote modern agricultural machines and equipment are showing results today.

Background

Besides launching new crop varieties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Management Raipur to the nation. He also distributed the Green Campus Award to Agricultural Universities.