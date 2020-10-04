PM Modi to inaugurate Summit RAISE 2020- ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020’ on October 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate mega virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence RAISE 2020- ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020’ on October 5, 2020.

According to an official release from PMO, the mega virtual summit will be organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog on October 5-9, 2020.

The release also informed that PM Narendra Modi plans on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for inclusive development, representing India’s ‘AI for ALL’ strategy in the spirit for Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas.

Be a part of the biggest Virtual Global Summit #RAISE2020 which will be inaugurated by PM @narendramodi on October 5, 2020 at 7 PM (IST) where global leaders will discuss about responsible AI for social empowerment.

About ‘RAISE 2020’:

RAISE 2020 (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020) will be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and charts a course for using AI for inclusion, social transformation, and empowerment in areas such as agriculture, healthcare, education, and smart mobility among other sectors.

Significance of RAISE 2020 for India The mega virtual summit is part of the Indian government’s continuing support to the tech entrepreneurs and startups by providing recognition, exposure, and guidance. As per the PMO release, India is well-positioned to become a global leader in the development of artificial intelligence as it is home to the world’s third-largest ecosystem, robust and ubiquitous digital infrastructure, elite science and technology institutions like IITs, and millions of newly-minted STEM graduates every year. Industry analysts have also predicted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could add up to $957 billion to India’s economy by 2035.

Sessions during mega virtual summit ‘RAISE 2020’:

• Delegates and experts in policy, research, and innovation on artificial intelligence will join from across the globe in RAISE 2020.

• The virtual summit RAISE 2020 will discuss the cross-sector subjects like ‘Inclusive AI’, ‘Leveraging AI for Pandemic preparedness’, ‘The Impetus that Innovation Places on Digitisation’, ‘Partnerships for Successful Innovation’.

• The mega summit will also feature some of the most exciting startups who have been working in Artificial Intelligence-related fields.

• Startups that will be chosen through AI Solution Challenge will showcase their solutions in the AI Startup Pitchfest which is on October 6, 2020.