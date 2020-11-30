PM Narendra Modi to interact with 3 teams involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a virtual interaction with three teams involved in developing the COVID-19 vaccine today.

He will be interacting with teams from Dr. Reddy’s, Biological E and Gennova Biopharma. This was informed by the Prime Minister's Office through a post on Twitter.

Tomorrow, on 30th November 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 29, 2020

The Prime Minister had visited the Serum Institute of India in Pune earlier on November 28, 2020 to get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap laid out for the vaccination of Indian citizens, whenever the COVID-19 vaccine is available.

PM Modi had also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad as a part of his three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development efforts and manufacturing process.

Background

Prime Minister stressed on the need to develop a vaccine at the earliest and warned against any sort of negligence in the fight against COVID-19 during his Mann Ki Baat on November 29, 2020.



India reported 41,810 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total case tally to 93,92,920, as per the data by the Union Health Ministry. India reported more recoveries than new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases in the country currently stands at 4,53,956 while the total number of recoveries climbed to 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in a single day. The death toll has risen to 1,36,696 with 496 new deaths.