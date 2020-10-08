PM Narendra Modi launches Jan Andolan campaign for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a Jan Andolan campaign for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour on October 8, 2020. The campaign was launched through a tweet keeping in mind the upcoming festivals, winter season as well as the opening up of the economy.

Prime Minister Modi in his post appealed to people to unite to fight corona and to always remember to wear a mask, wash hands. follow social distancing and practice 'do gaj ki doori'. PM Modi emphasised in his tweet that together we will succeed and together we will win against COVID-19.

Let us #Unite2FightCorona!



Let us always remember:



Wear a mask.



Wash hands.



Follow social distancing.



Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’



Together, we will succeed.



Together, we will win against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/x5bymQpqjx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

In a separate tweet, the Prime Minister highlighted that India’s COVID-19 fight is people-driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. He said that our collective efforts have helped saved many lives and we have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus.

India’s COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/GrYUZPZc2m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Objective

The Jan Andolan campaign for COVID-19 has been launched to encourage people's participation in adherence to COVID-19 safety and health protocols. The campaign endeavours to be a low-cost high-intensity campaign with the key message of 'wear mask, follow physical distancing and maintain hand hygiene'.

Significance

The campaign is being launched now in the view of upcoming festivals like Durga Puja and Diwali and the winter season as well as the opening up of the economy.

Jan Andolan campaign: Key Highlights

• Under the campaign, region-specific communication will be undertaken, especially in the districts with high case-load, through simple and easy to understand messages. The main aim is to ensure that the information reaches every citizen.

• The information will be disseminated across the country through various media platforms such as online posts, audio messages and posters, hoardings and banners at public places involving frontline workers.

• The campaign would also seek the support of local cable operators to run COVID messages and coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach and impact.