PM Narendra Modi's video message: Switch off lights this Sunday, light diyas, candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5

PM Narendra Modi's video message: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of India to express solidarity with each other by switching off their lights and light diyas for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, 2020. The Prime Minister urged people to observe the same from their balconies and not gather in group.

The Prime Minister said that this move will show that all 130 crore Indians are united in the fight against Coronavirus. His main objective was to assure those living alone that "You are not alone". Today is the 9th day of the 21-day lockdown.

PM Modi's video message: Key Highlights

The Prime Minister addressed individuals who are in despair or feel lonely during the lockdown and reassured them by saying "none of us is alone". He attempted to reassure everyone by saying that the strength of 130 crore Indians is with each one of us.

The Prime Minister praised the way citizens came together during the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, 2020 to pay gratitude to the people fighting against coronavirus, especially the healthcare professionals. He said that it has become a model for other nations, which are trying to emulate it. He reiterated that ringing of bells and clanging of utensils at 5 pm on March 22 had showed the unity among Indians amid this challenging time.

The Prime Minister stated that people have shown great discipline and service during the lockdown period. He also acknowledged the plight of the migrant workers and the poor and vulnerable.

Switch off Lights for 9 minutes: PM Modi

The Prime Minister urged all citizens to switch off all lights at 9 pm on April 5, 2020 for 9 minutes and light a candle, diya or use mobile's flashlight to show solidarity of 130 crore Indians with each other in the battle against COVID-19.

The Prime Minister appealed to people to avoid gathering anywhere outside on the streets or in their colonies to light diyas. He urged everyone to do the same from their doorsteps and balconies.